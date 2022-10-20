Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

NOAH CYRUS The youngest member of the Cyrus clan has traveled a lengthy road to her first solo album, but the journey was worth it: “The Hardest Part,” which came out last month, combines bracingly honest lyrics about grief, addiction, and other tribulations with Laurel Canyon-inspired sonics, and the result is a compelling listen. Oct. 22, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

ILLUMINATI HOTTIES The Los Angeles DIY project of all-around music maestro Sarah Tudzin makes giddy, hooky pop-punk that possesses a candy-heart core. With Pacific Northwest sludge-poppers Enumclaw and local singer-songwriter Olivia Barton. Oct. 23, 7 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

FLO MILLI This Alabama MC was a TikTok breakout during the pandemic, and her high-concept videos, cheeky rhymes, and dogged work ethic have helped her stay at the forefront of hip-hop’s next female-rapper wave. Oct. 26, 7 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

EARLY JAMES On his sophomore album, “Strange Time to Be Alive,” Fredrick James Mullis Jr., a.k.a. Early James, offers up another serving of his spectral Americana sound while living up to that title via lyrical observations imbued with a sense of just how strange a time it is. Grab a ticket to this one; the betting here is he won’t be playing rooms this size for long. Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. $12. Atwood’s Tavern, 877 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-864-2792, www.atwoodstavern.com

ERIC ANDERSEN An opportunity to hear a genuine participant in and link to the ‘60s folk revival, who through a fits-and-starts musical career has nonetheless maintained his singular voice. An upcoming tribute album that requires three discs to accommodate its contributors is a testament to his stature. Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. $25. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

WESLI Haitian-Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist Wesley Louissaint has become known for his potent mix of Haitian Rasin, Afrobeat, reggae, hip-hop, and other musical styles, but his current project, the aptly named “Tradisyon” (out just prior to this show) homes in on the musical roots of his native country. Says Wesli, “you have to know where you’re from to know where you’re going.” Oct. 27, 7 p.m. $25. The Center for Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville. 617-718-2191, artsatthearmory.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

LISTEN TO THIS: ELECTRIC MILES Comprising players inspired as teens to become improvisors by the then-new electric jazz fusion of Miles Davis — which, 50 years on, still astounds — this nonet of local all-stars is named after the working title for the album that history knows as “Bitches Brew.” Oct. 22, 8 p.m. $15. Boston Harbor Distillery, 12 R Ericsson St. 24hourconcerts.showare.com

ANTHONY GOMES The Canadian blues rocker’s gritty vocals and Buddy Guy-inspired guitar have been slaying international audiences since the late ‘90s. Oct 22, 8 p.m. $25-$100. The Music Room, 541 Main St., West Yarmouth. 508-694-6125, musicroomcapecod.com; Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. $10-$35. Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth, N.H. 888-603-5299, jimmysoncongress.com

KENNY BARRON WITH STRINGS Jazz piano master Barron emerged in the early 1960s with Dizzy Gillespie and has since played with everyone from Stan Getz to Dave Holland. Here he’ll air his sublime melodic gifts with the plush support of the Berklee World Strings. Oct. 27, 8 p.m. $15-$25. Berklee Performance Center. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/BPC

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This week at Symphony Hall, Andris Nelsons and the BSO bring down the hammer with Mahler’s colossal Symphony No. 6 (Oct. 20-22); next week, pianist Mitsuko Uchida kicks off a multi-year collaboration with the BSO, performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 (Oct. 27-30). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

LEO EGUCHI, CELLO Cellist Leo Eguchi (Sheffield Chamber Players) goes solo in “Unaccompanied,” a program of new music for cello on themes of assimilation and American identity by immigrant and first-generation American composers. Free with suggested donation. Oct. 22, 7 p.m. www.paoartscenter.org

A FAR CRY The musicians of A Far Cry shake off the chill with “Cactus,” a program inspired by the deserts of the Americas, from Patagonia to the American Southwest. Featuring music by Revueltas, Ginastera, and Morricone as well as Native American composers Juantio Becenti (Diné/Navajo) and Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate (Chickasaw). Oct. 22, Jamaica Plain; Oct. 23, Cambridge. 617-553-4887, www.afarcry.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

ENGLISH Iranian-American playwright Sanaz Toossi won this year’s Lucille Lortel Award for outstanding play for this seriocomic exploration of the complexities of language. It’s set in Karaj, Iran, in 2008, where four students are wrestling with the challenge of learning English — and their teacher, Marjan (Deniz Khateri) with the challenge of teaching it — so they can pass a crucial exam. The stakes are different but high for everyone involved. Cast includes Josephine Moshiri Elwood, Lily Gilan James, Leyla Modirzadeh, and Zaven Ovian. Directed by Melory Mirashrafi. Oct. 21-Nov. 19. SpeakEasy Stage Company. Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.speakeasystage.com

HAIRSPRAY Niki Metcalf plays the irrepressible Tracy Turnblad, a teenager in Baltimore in 1962 whose dream of dancing on “The Corny Collins Show” expands into a fight, waged with Black friends, to integrate the show. Playing Tracy’s mother, Edna, is Andrew Levitt, a.k.a. drag queen Nina West from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman includes “Good Morning Baltimore,” “Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now,” “Welcome to the ‘60s,” and one of the most rousing finales ever written, “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” Directed by Jack O’Brien, with choreography by Jerry Mitchell. Through Oct. 30. Broadway in Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House. www.BroadwayInBoston.com

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA, THE MUSICAL Tim Minchin’s score crackles with ingenuity and wit in musicalizing Roald Dahl’s tale of an uncommonly gifted little girl who does not shrink from the challenges posed by her doltish family and the tyrannical headmistress of her school. Directed by Emily Ranii, with a book by Dennis Kelly, choreography by Larry Sousa, and music direction by David Coleman. Featuring Sky Fuller as Matilda; Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda as the fearsome Miss Trunchbull; Kira Troilo as Miss Honey, Matilda’s timid teacher; and Anthony Pires Jr. and Aimee Doherty as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, Matilda’s parents. Oct. 21-Nov. 20. Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University. 617-353-3001, www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

LIZ GERRING DANCE COMPANY The New York-based company gives the world premiere of “Harbor,” a dramatic, multi-layered ensemble work combining Gerring’s muscular, athletic movement with poetic illumination (lighting by the illustrious Jennifer Tipton) and live music, performed by the JACK Quartet. Presented by ICA/Boston and Summer Stages Dance, the work unfolds to a newly commissioned score by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer John Luther Adams. Oct. 21-22. $20-$30. ICA/Boston. www.icaboston.org

URBANITY DANCE The professional company joins with Boston Arts Academy students to present “Call of Courage.” The 45-minute dance performance explores empowerment, peer intervention, and stories of perseverance from Boston’s youth. Rob Hyde’s original sound score incorporates voices and writings from The Max Warburg Courage Curriculum, and Brighter Boston Students are involved behind the scenes in production aspects of the all-ages show. Oct. 21, 6 p.m. $25-$100. Roxbury Community College. www.urbanitydance.org

SHAMEL PITTS | TRIBE: TOUCH OF RED Jacob’s Pillow and Mass MoCA present the world premiere of Pitts’s new work. Part of the choreographer’s “RED Series,” it reimagines the boxing ring as a space of collaborative duets rather than fights, using what press materials describe as a healing energy that is both electrifying and effeminate. Oct. 21-22. $20-$75. Mass MoCA, North Adams. www.jacobspillow.org

BEFORE, DURING, AND AFTER (WORKING WITH WILLIAM FORSYTHE) Just prior to Boston Ballet’s upcoming program centered on the acclaimed choreographer (Nov. 3-13), Tony Rizzi and the Bad Habits offers us a glimpse behind the curtain at the artist’s process. They present “an unconventional lecture/performance” that mines Rizzo’s two decades as a member of Forsythe’s Ballet Frankfurt. Using live performance, stories, archival footage, and humor, the company reflects on the elements that have led to the choreographer’s unique and masterful repertory. Oct. 28-30. $16-$100. Dance Complex @ Canal District, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

FRANK BOWLING’S AMERICAS Bowling was born in British Guiana and went to university in London, but found his painterly voice in the tumult of 1960s and ‘70s New York, where a rising Black Power movement ran parallel to the convulsions of late Modernism. Following up on its landmark exhibition “Philip Guston Now,” this survey of Bowling’s work at the Museum of Fine Arts further broadens the traditionally narrow parameters of late Modernism in America, and rises to meet Bowling’s own declaration that “Modernism belonged to me also.” Opens Saturday. Through April 9. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

NEW FORMATIONS A selection of contemporary photography, video, and painting, this show explores the human body in strenuous performance, whether in dance or athletic competition, revealing it to be an instrument as powerful, delicate, blunt, and nuanced as any in an artist’s repertoire. Paired with a collection of anonymous snapshots of what we now call “vernacular” photography — parades, impromptu dance parties, human pyramids on the beach — “New Formations” suggests a tool with limitless expressive potential. Through March 13. deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, 51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln. 617-542-7696, thetrustees.org/place/decordova

DARE TO KNOW: PRINTS AND DRAWINGS IN THE AGE OF ENLIGHTENMENT The 18th century was an era of profound change, as rapid advancement in science and global exploration broadened long-held boundaries of reality and wobbled western notions of a world guided by the invisible hand of God. This show of 150 drawings, prints, books, and other objects spotlights the social upheavals of the era, broadly known as the Enlightenment, and puts on view a transformational moment of the world expanding intellectually and culturally in every direction. Through Jan. 15. Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-495-9400, www.harvardartmuseums.org

MURRAY WHYTE

RESPLENDENT: IDENTITY AND VISIBILITY IN COMICS As its starting point, this exhibition of LGBTQ and BIPOC graphic artists examines line as a boundary, as a definer of space, as a connector — and line as a metaphor for the ways society can label and divide people. Comics on view range from serialized strips to graphic memoirs and surreal animations. Artists include Raúl the Third, Karmimadeebora McMillan, and Paige Braddock. Through Nov. 19. Montserrat Gallery, Montserrat College of Art,23 Essex St., Beverly. www.montserrat.edu/resplendent/

CATE McQUAID

Paige Braddock, "Jane’s World." Pen and ink on Bristol board © Paige Braddock 2018





EVENTS

Comedy

JAY LENO These days, most of his television time is devoted to his love of cars on CNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage,” but don’t expect the former “Tonight Show” host to give up stand-up any time soon. Bruce Marshall opens. Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. $49-$99. Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 East Merrimack St., Lowell. 800-657-8774, lowellauditorium.com

ADAM SANDLER His 2018 Netflix stand-up special, “100% Fresh,” was a reminder of what so many loved about early Sandler — guileless, committed to the premises, and indefatigably silly. These two shows are a rare chance to see him live. Oct. 23-24, 8 p.m. $46.50-$247. MGM Music Hall at Fenway, 2 Lansdowne St. crossroadspresents.com

CHELSEA CITY COMEDY Uri Shatil hosts this edition of the monthly stand-up showcase, with headliner Emily Ruskowski, featured comic Tooky Kavanagh, and special guest Nestor Matute. Oct. 27, 8 p.m. $15-$20. Tu Casa Restaurant (second level), 403 Broadway, Chelsea. www.eventbrite.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

FALL-O-WEEN CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL AT FROG POND Embrace the spirit of spooky season at the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s second annual Halloween festival, which this year features activities including a Haunted Zombie Maze, Spooky Mansion Slide, LED corn hole, and more. Costumes are encouraged for both adults and kids, so if you’re ready for your Kardashian-esque family costume moment, now’s your chance. Oct. 21, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Corner of Charles and Beacon streets. Free. boston.gov

HEAD OF THE CHARLES Camp out along the Charles River this weekend for the annual rowing competition that draws hundreds of thousands of competitors to Boston ever year. Viewing locations across the city can be found on the regatta’s website; spectators at Weeks Bridge in Cambridge can find concessions, a beer and wine garden, and specialty Vineyard Vines merch at the Reunion Village. Oct. 21-23, times vary. Free; $10/day admission for the Reunion Village. Viewing locations vary. hocr.org

STONE ZOO’S BOO AT THE ZOO Grab your goodie bags early this year: The Stone Zoo has planned a “trick-or-treat trail” complete with both collectable candy and “mystery animal encounters,” according to the website. Come in costume to enter the costume contest. Oct. 22-23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free-$21.95. Stone Zoo, 149 Pond St., Stoneham. zoonewengland.org

JOY ASHFORD