‘Till’ tells the story of Emmett through the eyes of his mother

“Till” doesn’t show the murder. Voices are heard, silhouetted figures are seen in the dark distance. The act’s horror is nonetheless felt, and maybe felt all the more for director Chinonye Chukwu’s restraint. The scene where Emmett offers that good-humored whistle may be more wrenching, precisely because it’s so casual and ominously cheerful. As soon as he enters the store, your heart doesn’t just sink. It drops. Normally, a gunshot or scream will have that effect in a movie. The staginess of a gunshot or scream would come as a relief here.

The lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till remains one of the most notorious crimes of the civil rights era. It took place in August 1955. Emmett, who lived in Chicago, was visiting relatives in Mississippi. One day he allegedly whistled at a white woman behind a store counter. For this violation of the code of racial conduct in the Jim Crow South, he was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered.

“Till” tells its story from the point of view of Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Emmett’s father had died in World War II, and she was divorced from her second husband. What made the case a cause célèbre was Mamie’s decision to have her son’s casket open for public viewing and allowing the press to photograph his brutalized face. “The whole world has to see what happened to my son,” she says. “I can’t look,” Emmett’s aunt says. “We have to,” Mamie tells her.

She then travels to Mississippi to testify in the murder trial. One of the defense’s ploys is to say that the corpse was so disfigured it might have been someone else. “You couldn’t even tell if the body was white or Black,” the local sheriff says on the stand. Mamie refutes him. Even so, the accused were acquitted. Soon after, in a paid interview with Look magazine, they admitted their guilt

As Mamie, Danielle Deadwyler (”The Harder They Fall,” 2021) gives a measured yet unflinching performance. She makes us believe that this woman could summon a strength she never knew she had and endure the pain of an event imaginable only because it actually happened. Jaylyn Hall gives Emmett a bounce and charm without in any way overdoing it. He’s playing a likable 14-year-old, not a martyr — which makes his murder all the more horrendous. Sean Patrick Thomas, as Gene Mobley, Mamie’s partner and future husband, enlarges what is in effect a one-dimensional role. Whoopi Goldberg, one of the film’s producers, has what is essentially an extended cameo as Mamie’s mother.

Telling the story from Mamie’s perspective at once deepens and universalizes it. It becomes even more human, and horrifying, as well as historical. What mother or father hasn’t feared losing a child? “Till” is no less a movie about parenthood than racism and injustice.

Chukwu (the acclaimed death row drama “Clemency,” 2019) begins with a scene of canny indirection. Mamie and Emmett are driving to a downtown department store to outfit him for his trip. The Moonglows’s “Sincerely” plays on the car radio. Smiling mother and laughing son sing along. The sound of the sweet doo-wop does several things. It sets a tone — easy, luxuriant, tender. It announces we’re in the past. It speaks to a shared emotional bond and pledge of love. That mood is soon violated. Mother and son, the only Black customers, get hassled at the department store.

In addition to race and family, “Till” is about class. Mamie has a clerical job with the Air Force, the only Black woman in the secretarial pool. She wears that Eisenhower-era emblem of female respectability, white gloves. When Emmett joins his cousins to pick some cotton on his visit, he’s wearing a porkpie hat. Curt Beech’s nicely detailed production design helps convey a textured sense of Black middle-class life, which makes all the more shocking the reminder that prosperity and living up North are no protection against racism at its bloodiest and most vile.

Back at home, the happy mood resumes, with excited anticipation of the trip — but also unease. “They have a different set of rules for Negroes down there,” Mamie tells her son. “Are you listening? You have to be extra careful with white people. You can’t look at them the wrong way.” Addressing Emmett by his nickname, she adds, “Bo, be small down there.” What a terrible thing for a parent to have to say to a child — and, here, absolutely sensible.

Chukwu wants us to see the Chicago scenes as a kind of prelude. The title “Till” appears onscreen only after the train taking Emmett down South has left the station. He’s about to enter a new world, as is the movie. Emmett’s looking out the window, taking in the sights, when a man taps him on the shoulder. “Time to move now,” he gently says. The camera reveals a line of Black passengers filling the aisle. The train is about to enter Kentucky — or would it be Tennessee? — and they have to switch cars.

“Till” feels slightly old fashioned, usually in a good way. If not for how fluidly Chukwu uses the camera it could even be mistaken for a movie of that era. The film has a ‘50s sobriety and lack of self-consciousness. It’s unhurried, unswerving, a bit talky. “I need you to be there for me in a different way for a while,” Mamie says to Gene. That’s screenwriter talk, not people talk, and there’s a fair amount of that in the movie. But too much artfulness when dealing with such raw — let alone real — events would pose a danger. “Till” avoids all flash. That makes it a bit didactic at times, but didacticism is a form of commitment: not so much political, though there’s certainly that, but also to emotional truth and simple human decency.

“Till” takes its title from Emmett’s surname, of course, but not just that. It’s also a preposition or conjunction, meaning “up to.” Up to can refer to a specific point in time, especially if that point in time is a turning point — say, August 1955 — or it can be open ended, as with a desired end yet to be attained. “Time to move now,” that man says to Emmett on the train. It was time for America to move, too, and in a different way. It still is.

★★½

TILL

Directed by Chinonye Chukwu. Written by Chukwu, Michael Reilly, and Keith Beauchamp. Starring Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Whoopi Goldberg. At Boston theaters, suburbs. 130 minutes. PG-13 (thematic content involving racism, strong disturbing images, racial slurs)

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.