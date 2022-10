Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

Putin declared martial law in the Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions on Wednesday in an attempt to assert Russian authority in the annexed areas as he faced battlefield setbacks, a troubled troop mobilization, increasing criticism at home and abroad, and international sanctions.

Fighting and evacuations were reported in the Kherson region as Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure.

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian and Ukrainian troops appeared Thursday to be girding for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law.

Advertisement

The unsettled status of the illegally absorbed territory was especially visible in the Kherson region’s capital, where Russian military officials have replaced Kremlin-installed civilian leaders as part of martial law that took effect Thursday to defend against a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Kherson city, with a prewar population of about 284,000, was one of the first urban areas Russia captured when it invaded Ukraine, and it remains the largest city it holds. It is a prime target for both sides because of its key industries and major river port. Reports of sabotage and assassinations of Russian-installed officials in Kherson have surfaced for months, in what appeared to be one of the most active Ukrainian resistance movements in occupied territory.

Russian-installed officials have urged residents to evacuate for their safety and to allow the military to build fortifications. Officials said 15,000 residents of an expected 60,000 had been relocated from the city and surrounding areas as of Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said Thursday that Ukrainian forces mounted 15 attacks on Russian military strongholds in the Kherson region. For its part, Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman said the Kremlin’s forces repelled Ukrainian attempts to advance with tanks on the Kherson villages of Sukhanove, Nova Kamianka, and Chervonyi Yar.

Advertisement

A Russian-installed official in the region, Vladimir Leontyev, said Thursday Ukrainian forces had launched five missile strikes against the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station about 44 miles from Kherson city. He said on Russian TV that if the facilities were destroyed, a critical canal providing water to annexed Crimea would be cut off.

Zelensky countered that the Russians have mined the dam and power station, with plans to unleash 4.8 billion gallons and flood Kherson and dozens of areas where hundreds of thousands of people live. He told the European Council Russia would then blame Ukraine.

None of the claims could be independently verified.

Russia’s new military commander in Ukraine this week acknowledged the threat posed by Ukraine’s counteroffensive to Kherson, and Britain’s Defense Ministry interpreted that Thursday to mean that “Russian authorities are seriously considering a major withdrawal of their forces from the area west of the Dnieper River.”

Putin tried Thursday to address another problem area, the partial mobilization of reservists he ordered last month. He visited a training center in the Russian region of Ryazan to show progress in rectifying problems with recruitment, training, and supplies of newly mobilized troops. Russian TV showed him lying under a net on a field, wearing goggles and ear protection, and shooting a rifle. A military officer showed Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu soldiers wearing bulletproof vests and helmets, with weapons. The officer displayed winter boots, clothes, cooking utensils, and other supplies — all to counter images on social media of shabby or nonexistent gear for newly mobilized troops.

Advertisement

In another sign of Russia’s wavering mobilization, Ukrainian authorities said more than 3,000 Russians have called a hotline for soldiers who don’t want to take part in the war and are asking to surrender. Ukraine says that it guarantees the safety of anyone who surrenders in line with international law and that they can either return to Russia or apply to live in European Union countries or Ukraine.

In other developments:

— Russia continued attacking energy infrastructure, dispatching drones and missiles to eight regions, prompting authorities to ask residents to reduce energy consumption from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and to dim city street lights. They warned of rolling blackouts. In Kryvyi Rih, Russian strikes damaged a power plant and another energy facility, cutting electricity to the central Ukraine city of about 600,000 residents. Kryvyi Rih is home to metallurgical factories key to Ukraine’s economy. Governor Valentin Reznichenko said the city sustained serious damage.

— The Ukrainian army’s general staff reported a heightened chance that Russian forces could attack from Belarus to cut supply routes for Western weapons and military equipment. Oleksei Hromov, a deputy chief of the general staff’s main operational department, said Russia was deploying aircraft and troops to air bases and military infrastructure in Belarus.

— Despite the Kremlin’s — and Iran’s — claims to the contrary, a leading Russian military expert unwittingly acknowledged that Iran has supplied Russia with weaponized drones it uses in Ukraine. Ruslan Pukhov, head of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, a Moscow-based think-tank, asked journalists before a TV interview not to ask him where the drones came from, unaware that he was live on air. “We all know that they are Iranian-made, but authorities haven’t acknowledged that,” Pukhov said.

Advertisement

— The EU on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Shahed Aviation Industries, as well as three Iranian armed forces generals, for undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity by helping to supply Russia with drones.