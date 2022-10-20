Strike ends at Sysco food distribution warehouse in Plympton

Workers at Sysco Boston in Plympton voted overwhelmingly to approve a contract agreement Thursday, ending a nearly three-week strike at New England’s largest food service distributor.
The five-year agreement, approved 215-2, includes an $11 an hour raise over five years, maintains drivers on the Teamsters Local 653 health insurance plan, and improves 401(k) retirement benefits, although the revived pension plan sought by the union was not part of the deal.
The resolution follows a blockade by Teamsters drivers at the Plympton facility on Monday that led to 13 arrests, as well a contract agreement at Sysco Syracuse, where workers were on strike until late last week. Workers at Sysco Arizona, who also recently got a new contract, picketed in support of the Plympton drivers, and more locals had promised to do the same, according to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
“Corporations will fear the Teamsters,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement. “Their ability to hold down our members is over. The Teamsters are ending it. Any company that bullies workers will be met with the full firepower of this union. Our momentum cannot be stopped. We still have open contracts around the country, and we will strike again and again to protect our members.”
O’Brien, former head of Teamsters Local 25 in Charlestown, got involved in the Sysco negotiations shortly after the Plympton strike began.
The drivers will head back to work Sunday night, the union said.
Sysco did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
