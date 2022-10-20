Strike ends at Sysco food distribution warehouse in Plympton

Workers at Sysco Boston in Plympton voted overwhelmingly to approve a contract agreement Thursday, ending a nearly three-week strike at New England’s largest food service distributor.

The five-year agreement, approved 215-2, includes an $11 an hour raise over five years, maintains drivers on the Teamsters Local 653 health insurance plan, and improves 401(k) retirement benefits, although the revived pension plan sought by the union was not part of the deal.

The resolution follows a blockade by Teamsters drivers at the Plympton facility on Monday that led to 13 arrests, as well a contract agreement at Sysco Syracuse, where workers were on strike until late last week. Workers at Sysco Arizona, who also recently got a new contract, picketed in support of the Plympton drivers, and more locals had promised to do the same, according to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.