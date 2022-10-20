Chefs compete for ‘best doughnut’ title and Seattle celebrates live music’s comeback

Watch Boston’s top pastry chefs face off to see whose doughnut reigns supreme during Rise & Rumble at The Banks Fish House, Oct. 30, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. During this doughnut throwdown, eight of the city’s top bakers and pastry chefs compete for best doughnut, most creative doughnut, best-tasting doughnut, best Halloween costume, and best Halloween-themed table decoration. Guests vote for their favorites in each category. Tickets $40 per person, giving you a doughnut from each competitor, free nonalcoholic drinks, and a $15 gift certificate for a future brunch at The Banks Fish House; purchase tickets through eventbrite.com . www.thebanksfishhouse.com

Advertisement

Get a jump on the holidays and shop for handmade products at the Maine Makers Market at Cliff House, perched on Bald Head Cliff in York, Maine. Cliff House

Shop for gifts on a cliff

Get a jump on the holidays and shop for handmade products at the Maine Makers Market at Cliff House, perched on Bald Head Cliff in York, Maine. The free event, held in the Atlantic Ballroom on Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., features unique products created by more than 40 artisans. Take your pick from jewelry, cutlery, apparel, paintings, and other one-of-a-kind crafts. www.cliffhousemaine.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

A world premiere at Boston Ballet

Don’t miss Boston Ballet’s presentation of “As Anticipated,” Nov. 3-13, a program featuring three works by choreographer William Forsythe. The works, curated by Mikko Nissinen, include Forsythe’s world premiere of “Défilé,” based on a tradition in the Paris Opera Ballet and originally choreographed by Leo Staats in 1926, followed by “Artifact Suite” and “Approximate Sonata.” The music for “Défilé” features a new composition by Boston Ballet music director Mischa Santora, based on Bach’s Goldberg Variations, specifically Variation 15, Canon. Choose from nine performances Nov. 3-13 at Citizens Bank Opera House. Tickets start at $39. 617-695-6955, www.bostonballet.org/performance/as-anticipated.

Singer/songwriter Parisalexa performs during Cloudbreak, Seattle’s ReviveLive Music Fest, which celebrates the return of live music following the financial and emotional hardships caused by the pandemic. Guests from more than 60 downtown hotels can attend more than 70 concerts across the city in November.

THERE

Seattle’s music scene revived

Stay in a Seattle hotel and get access to more than 60 concerts across the city between Nov. 3 and 23. The Emerald City hosts the one-time festival Cloudbreak, Seattle’s ReviveLive Music Fest, which celebrates the return of live music following the financial and emotional hardships caused by the pandemic. Guests at 70 participating downtown hotels get free access to dozens of concerts starting with a show at El Corazon on Nov. 3 by Seattle hip-hop star Sir Mix-a-Lot. Just show your hotel key card and a special Cloudbreak access card when you arrive at each participating music venue (limited capacity, first-come, first-served). https://cloudbreakmusicfest.org

Advertisement

Hawaii’s cultural film fest

Learn about the Indigenous people of Asia, the Pacific, and North America through the Hawaii International Film Festival, with 10 days of in-theater screenings on Oahu Nov. 3-13 (and on neighboring islands Nov. 17-20) and 24 days of online access Nov. 3-27. The 42nd annual festival includes 102 independent feature-length films, 124 shorts, and seven nominated film programs from 37 countries. One opening-night film includes “The Wind and the Reckoning,” directed by Big Island-based David Cunningham, which chronicles the real-life story of Hawaiian cowboy Ko’olau, portrayed by Jason Scott Lee (”Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story); it’s the first major feature film predominantly in ‘Ōlelo Hawai’I, the Hawaiian language. This screening and “The Story of Everything” on Nov. 4 feature pre-show Hawaiian music and entertainment from major acts such as Makana and poet laureate Kealoha. General public tickets: $12-$14 per film for online or in-person showings; $120 for online pass for all screenings; other options available. 808-447-0577, www.hiff.org.

Advertisement

One of Las Vegas’s coolest attractions — The Neon Museum — hosts an inaugural four-day event that honors the city’s architecture, past and present.

Understanding Las Vegas architecture

One of Las Vegas’s coolest attractions — The Neon Museum — hosts an inaugural four-day event that honors the city’s architecture, past and present. “Duck Duck Shed: Celebrating Las Vegas Architecture, Design, and Culture” runs Oct. 27-30 and includes walking tours, aerial tours, and sessions with industry experts (learn about the psychology of casino architecture, for instance, or how Vegas mastered Modernism). The event raises the following question: Which Vegas buildings are considered “ducks” (designed and constructed to represent their function), such as Excalibur and Luxor or “decorated sheds” (nondescript buildings that require a sign to identify their use and function), such as Tropicana from the 1950s or the recently opened Resorts World hotel? Program prices vary. www.duckduckshed.com

NEMO’s new Dagger OSMO 3-person tent.

EVERYWHERE

A kid-tested tent for backpacking

Fall adventures mean packing more layers, but you can save weight without sacrificing comfort or sleeping capacity with NEMO’s new Dagger OSMO 3-person tent. My two middle school kids and I spent 11 consecutive nights in this tent — and 10 days carrying it 100 miles — and we appreciated its top features: It packs down super small (we used a compression sack for the tent and fly), it’s lightweight (roughly 4 pounds while offering 43.9 square feet of floor space), it’s well-ventilated thanks to the nearly all-mesh canopy, and it has two super-spacious vestibules (each 11.4 square feet) for all our gear — with room to still maneuver. The smartly designed tent also comes with a pole system that makes setup quick and easy — even for trail-weary kids — and maximizes overhead space. The OSMO, which also comes in a 2-person version, is made from 100 percent recycled fabric. Bottom line: It’s now our go-to tent from spring to late fall. www.nemoequipment.com

Advertisement

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.