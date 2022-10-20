The magic and charm of Ohio’s Amish country

In fact, the unincorporated community of Berlin — centrally located, about a 90-minute drive from both Cleveland and Columbus — is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the Buckeye State. It’s number one, if you believe Raymond Hagood, owner of the Catalpa Trading Company, a quirky novelty shop that has anchored Berlin’s quaint little shopping district since the late 1990s. (Though the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame might like a word.)

“Side-splittin’” may not be the first descriptor that comes to mind when we think of the Amish. But there are a lot more surprises where that came from if you’re in the neighborhood.

Hagood’s shop is packed from floor to ceiling with wacky souvenirs, tin posters, and the kind of low-budget gag items they used to sell at Jack’s Joke Shop. Hagood paces the crowded aisles of his shop in a tux and bowler hat, fussing with the merchandise and greeting customers with a well-worn quip about spending money. He punctuates it by flipping open a wallet that shoots a small flame.

“This store is my mind,” says Hagood, who occasionally hosts magic shows in a tiny back room.

There’s a certain kind of anachronistic magic in traveling through Amish country. Though Lancaster County in Pennsylvania is often considered the focal point of Amish culture in the United States, in recent years Ohio’s Amish population has surpassed its neighbor to the east, according to the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College. An estimated 80,000 Amish live in Ohio, concentrated around Holmes County.

Cross-country campers and day-trippers from around the region navigate the area’s quiet country roads in search of the Amish people’s renowned handiwork — their furniture craftsmanship, needlework, and culinary skills, including world-class cheeses, chocolates, and baked goods. Little hamlets called Sugarcreek, Mt. Hope, and Charm each have an inn or two and a market or kitchen to welcome visitors.

The outside world has made a few inroads in Millersburg, the county seat. There’s a sports pub and a Holiday Inn Express.

Carts for sale in Ohio Amish country. James Sullivan

But Berlin, with a population of less than 1,000, has retained most of its cultural heritage. The oldest village in the county, it was founded in 1816 by an immigrant from Berlin, Germany. He established 100 lots along the intersection of two roads atop a hill.

On a sweltering recent Saturday, two school-age Amish boys sat on a corner of that intersection, selling homemade soaps and potholders “made by grandma” for $5 apiece. Dressed traditionally in woolen vests and trousers and straw hats, they bantered with potential customers while they waited for the light to change.

No cash on hand? There’s an ATM right around the corner, they explained.

“You could buy it all,” one joked. “Just give us $5,500.”

Nearby, an old-fashioned candy store selling fudge and cream soda did brisk business. The Secret Garden (“the most unique store in Berlin!”) enticed customers with a busy array of garden gnomes and fountains. Across the road, visitors explored booths full of housewares and collectibles in the vast barn of the Berlin Village Antique Mall. Most of the shops had a lawn sign out front advertising “Mel’s Buggy Rides.”

A quarter-mile from the foot traffic, a handful of cars were parked in the lot in front of a tidy, low-lying building with a large mural on its side. The Amish and Mennonite Heritage Center opened in its present location on County Road 77 in 1989. Inside, the center is home to the Behalt Cyclorama, a 265-foot-long painting by the late artist Heinz Gaugel.

Main Street Lodge, Berlin. James Sullivan

Gaugel was not Amish, but he became a pacifist after serving in the German army during World War II. While studying the Amish beliefs in Holmes County, he learned of the locals’ frustration with tourists asking questions about their lifestyle, and he vowed to create a visual history of the Anabaptists. For the curious, the center offers guided tours of the cyclorama that take 30 minutes.

“To keep,” or “to remember.” That’s how “behalt” translates. In a world of fast food and entertainment at our fingertips, it’s good to remember that some things still take time.

