Paperback Tavern starts a new chapter in Cambridge; Dumpling Daughter adds a cookbook to the menu

Sister restaurant Blue Ribbon Sushi, which Devra First recently called “an approachable neighborhood sushi bar,” opened this summer in the former Hawthorne space.

Pescador is slated to open in early November in the old ICOB spot (498 Commonwealth Ave.), the latest concept from New York-based Blue Ribbon Restaurants . The coastal grill spotlights fresh seafood, with inspiration from international coastal cuisine ranging from Argentina to Andalusia. Expect a 195-seat dining room, a 16-seat ceviche bar, and a spacious cocktail bar.

Coming soon: More big changes are underway for Kenmore Square’s Hotel Commonwealth space, which used to house Eastern Standard, The Hawthorne , and Island Creek Oyster Bar .

A few blocks away, Tiffani Faison will soon unveil a bigger version of her High Street Place restaurant Tenderoni’s, in the former Tiger Mama space in the Fenway (1363 Boylston St.). It’s slated to open in November. According to a rep, it will be an “Italian-American-ish concept” with a “wildly entertaining and raucous atmosphere.” Tiger Mama, where she focused on Southeast Asian cuisine, closed in October 2021.

Tenderoni pizza with red sauce, mozzerella, fontina, and pepperoni cups from Tenderoni's at High Street Place. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Faison’s Fenway Italian restaurant, Orfano, closed earlier this year. While Orfano was splashy and glamorous, Tenderoni’s appears to be nostalgic and cheeky. On the menu: 2.5-foot-long pizzas, burnt-edges lasagna, and lemon-fried chicken, plus a takeout window for slices and to-go dishes. The downtown Tenderoni’s has a bygone Pizza Hut vibe, and this one will also have a throwback feel — with much more room than the original. Expect 140 seats and two bars.

Faison’s original vision was inspired by the Book-It readathon program, familiar to any Generation Xer. Kids who read enough books were treated to a party catered by Pizza Hut.

“I ended up having to lie about reading books to eat free pizza,” Faison said when High Street opened.

She also runs Sweet Cheeks Q and Fool’s Errand in the Fenway neighborhood.

Openings: The Hyatt Regency Boston Cambridge starts a new chapter with Paperback Tavern (575 Memorial Drive). The restaurant, overlooking the Charles River, has a suitably bookish theme. Cocktails have names like “Algonquin” and “Nevermore.” On the Boston-centric menu: fried clams, clam chowder, lobster roll flights, and a Boston cream pie sundae. Visit daily for dinner from 5 p.m.

Gifts: Speaking of books, fans of Nadia Liu Spellman’s Dumpling Daughter, with locations in Brookline, Cambridge, and Weston, will be excited to learn that her new cookbook, “Dumpling Daughter: Heirloom Recipes from our Restaurants and Home Kitchens,” comes out on Nov. 8. Her mom, Sally Ling, ran a beloved, eponymous restaurant for many years. Spellman shares family recipes for sesame wontons, shrimp lo-mein, and more.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.