Will my letter change her mind?

Q. Shortly after turning 30 in 2019, I started dating the sweetest woman. Though we had different political views and came from different religious backgrounds, we made it work. Of all the people I brought home to meet my parents, she was their favorite.

She wanted to move fast, though. I was hesitant, having been hurt from a multi-year relationship that ended unexpectedly. This new wonderful woman and I broke up at the end of 2020 for many reasons. She tends to be more impulsive, while I am more reserved and calculating.

The breakup lasted a few months and then we gave it another try. Things were better, but then she wanted to try living on her own in an apartment with no roommates closer to her parents. It was a longer drive from me, so we parted again. We kept in touch nearly every day, and this summer we both admitted that we still love each other. She told me I was her best boyfriend ever, she wanted me to move to her area, her parents love me, and she thought it would eventually work out with us. She sent me intimate texts.

Just when I was ready to tell her that I wanted to make things official again and move to her, she stopped talking to me for two weeks. I assumed she needed some space. Eventually I texted to check in and she told me that she had “a few life updates”; she was buying a house and had just started seeing someone new, and it was becoming “serious.” She said she was happy.

I was devastated. Her text to me seemed so cold based on our interactions this summer. I mailed her a letter saying that I was happy for her, but also reminding her that I thought we were ready to make things official. I have not heard back from her. She is my best friend and the love of my life, and no contact is killing me. It feels like she is mixing the excitement of buying a new house with rushing into a relationship with someone who lives close by. This was a very fast change — we had, only a few weeks prior, sent very intimate texts.

Can I expect her to change her mind after reading my letter?

BROKEN UP

A. She sounds very magnetic and exciting, but maybe not great for you. She jumped from sending you intimate texts to getting serious with someone else. She can feel one way and then change her mind. You seem much more ... like you said, reserved and calculating.

Even if she decided to be with you, how would your personality differences play out over time? If you don’t trust her to know the difference between excitement over a house and a person, should you be with her?

My advice is to wait a bit. You’re in some kind of bargaining or denial stage of grief, but acceptance and anger (or maybe just annoyance) will probably become part of this soon. It’s time to think of your life as your own — putting yourself first. You can move wherever you want or stay exactly where you are. After almost three years of on-and-off confusion, there’s space to do things at your own pace.

I’m not sure your letter should change her mind. She hasn’t made you that happy (consistently), and she is not your best friend.

You parents will like others. So will you.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Ask yourself why you would even want another shot with someone like that. She really doesn’t sound like a great catch, and she’s certainly not a good match for you.

SELDOMSOBERBAND





She didn’t reply. That’s her reply.

WIZEN





A letter is passive, but that is your style. If you want to change her mind you should do something more active — show up at her door with flowers or something, which is not your style. The common theme is dating this woman does not seem to be your style. Move on and ignore any response you might get to that letter you already sent.

SUNALSORISES

