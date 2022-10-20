Best things to do in R.I. this week: Oct. 21-28

‘Tis the season to scare the #$%@ out of yourself. And Rhode Islanders have options.

As we inch closer to Halloween, the scare-factor in Rhody reaches fever-pitch, from haunted boats to haunted hockey, puppy costume contests to mansion parties. Let’s make like a kid with a bag of Halloween candy and just dive right in.

Prices and hours vary. Details here . Scary Acres RI is open for the Scare Season. According to the billing, you’ll take the “Dark Harvest Hayride” through Haunted Town, “brave the Haunted Burial Grounds Corn Field,” and “try to survive the Curse of the Bayou… Will you survive?… Fear. Lives. Here.” ….(Ahem) Sorry, I was just hiding under the bed. 2150 Scituate Ave., Cranston.

Tickets from $25. 4097 Diamond Hill Road. Details here . 13th World is a “world of nightmares” that opens at sunset on select days through Halloween in Cumberland. They warn it may be too scary for kids under 12 and people named Lauren Daley.

Billed as “Rhode Island’s newest terror experience,” Haunted Gallows in Burrillville features terrifying attractions like “Bathsheba’s Woods” and “The Dark Fair…a journey through an abandoned carnival, which will make you wonder what is really being played with, the games … or you?” (Still under the bed here.) Tickets from $22. As of this writing, tickets available for Oct. 21, 22, 30.

Adults $30, kids 10-17 $27. Oct. 23, 27, 28 as of this writing, various times of departure each day. (Book ahead now for beer tours, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Must be 21+) 101 Dyer St. Details here . The Providence River Boat Company offers a “Haunted Boat Ride.” Climb aboard… if you dare.

The event is 18+ with an orientation at 6:30 and investigation at 7 p.m. Intrigued? Details here . Join the Paranormal Legend Society and participate in an active paranormal investigation at historic Smith’s Castle in North Kingstown.

Prices vary. Details here. Discover the East Side’s Dark Side on Providence Ghost Tours. The walking haunted history tours are led by a “costumed, lantern-carrying guide who enchants you with the history and mystery” of PVD, according to the website. Wear comfortable shoes for about 1.7 miles of scary strolling.

HALLOWEEN MARKET

It’s an epic October collab: Providence Flea x Witches Night Out Market at Farm Fresh RI in Providence. On Oct. 21, find some 75 vendors, makers, bakers, artists, tarot readers, “henna artists with potions,” crystals, soaps, apothecary, jewelry, vintage, plus craft cocktails from RI Cruisin Cocktails, a Craft Beer Garden from Providence Brewing Co., food trucks, coffee and whiskey bar, according to their Insta. #OctoberSensoryOverload. Details here and here. 10 Sims Ave., Providence. 5-9 p.m.

Advertisement

DROPKICKS IN PVD

Red Sox fans’ favorite fight-song singers The Dropkick Murphys bring their “This Machine...” tour to The Vets Oct. 21. The title alludes, of course, to Woody Guthrie’s famed guitar. (In fact, the tour promo photo on the Vets’s site shows a guitar, with the words, “This machine STILL kills fascists.”) From $39.50. Doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

JAKE BLOUNT

Providence’s award-winning folk musician Jake Blount makes a hometown show at the Columbus Oct. 21. An Afrofuturist, traditional folk scholar and specialist in the early folk music of Black Americans, Blount is a queer Black fiddler and banjo player whose bread and butter are traditional tunes.

One reason he moved here from DC? “Often when you play trad/acoustic folk music, you wind up playing for an audience of older white people,” he told me previously. “What I found unique about Rhode Island… people would show up not knowing what was going on, and really get into it. That’s a really rare thing. It spoke to an open-mindedness… I haven’t found in many other places.” #LoveThat. From $15. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Details here.

Advertisement

SAM AMIDON & MARC RIBOT

Newport Live hosts its first fall concert with Sam Amidon and Marc Ribot at Newport’s Casino Theater Oct. 21. Amidon — a Vermont native, singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist (fiddle, banjo, guitar) has a dreamy neo-folk vibe. And Ribot is Sideman to the Stars. His resume roster includes Wilson Pickett, Rufus Thomas, Chuck Berry, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Tom Waits, Elvis Costello, John Mellencamp, Marianne Faithful, Allen Ginsburg, The Black Keys, Jeff Bridges and more. From $35. 7:30 p.m. 9 Freebody St. Newport. Details here, here and here.

RANDY RAINBOW

Randy Rainbow brings the LOL to PPAC Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Stay tuned for our interview. From $34.50. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421 -2787. Details here.

POE IN PROVIDENCE

Halloween or not, Poe fans and Rhode Island history buffs might want to check out “Edgar Allan Poe: a Rhode Island Walking Tour of Poe’s Providence.” A guided 1.2-mile walk highlights Poe, Providence poet Sarah Helen Whitman and her legacy in Providence. (Whitman’s Wiki page is worth a read.) While in Providence Poe once “procured two ounces of laudanum” for a “poorly attempted suicide,” according to the event description. He also sat for daguerreotypes, one “becoming his most infamous portrait.” His visits to Rhode Island “marked some of the most incredible and unforgettable moments in his biography. His relationship with Sarah Helen Whitman proved vital, as she became a staunch defender of his legacy after his death in 1849, leading up until her own in 1878.” Free. Oct. 22, 2-4 p.m. Starting at the Sarah Helen Whitman Residence, 88 Benefit St. Details here.

Advertisement

HAUNTED HOCKEY

In the collab we didn’t know we needed: Providence Bruins Hockey x Rhode Island Comic Con. At the “P-Bruins Kids Con Halloween Spooktacular” expect pre-game trick-or-treating, some 20 Comic Con characters (super heroes, movie characters, etc.) and movie prop vehicles including the Back to the Future Delorean and the GhostBusters Ecto 1. Fans are encouraged to dress up for costume contests. (I may go as Janine just to pose by Ecto 1.) #WhoYaGonnaCall. From $20. Oct. 22, 7:05 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 3:05 p.m. 1 LaSalle Square, Providence. Details here and here.

HOUSE TARGARYEN

Welp, this sounds amazing: Rhode Island “House of the Dragon” fans, we can celebrate the finale together at the “House Of The Dragon Finale Feast and Viewing Party” at Surf Club Newport. According to the event billing, the feast starts at 6 p.m. — a “four-course family-style meal inspired by ‘Game of Thrones’ features dishes and cocktails” — followed by a screening of much-anticipated finale… What will Rhaenyra do when she finds out about Aegon’s coronation? And you know Daemon is going to be wearing his bad-boy cloak to wreak some havoc… $75. Oct. 23, 6 p.m. 337 Thames St. Details and e-tickets here.

Advertisement

BEER FEST WITH FOOTBALL, LIVE MUSIC, FOOD TRUCKS

Those eight words say it all. Bristol Beer Fest sounds like the ultimate fall beer fest. Find 16 locally brewed beers, food for purchase from George’s Grill and Moving Dough Wood Fired Pizza trucks, football and live music. Admission is $35 and includes an 8 ounce beer glass to keep, unlimited beer tasting and door prize raffle ticket. Designated drivers get free admission. Oct. 23, 1:30-4:30. 44 Ballou Boulevard. Details here.

SCARES AND SUNDAES

We all remember that feeling of not being able to wait to wear your costume in the days leading up to Halloween. Kids 12 and under can wear their costumes a week early — and trick-or-treat around the campus — at Munroe Dairy and the Sacred Cow Ice Cream Shop Oct. 23. Find food trucks, live music, ice cream, “fall and Halloween activities” and join a costume parade at 1 p.m. Plus., Halloween activities, music and more. (Tip: the shakes.) 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission. 187 North Brow St., East Providence. Details here.

INDOOR TRICK-OR-TREATING

Speaking of itching to get your trick-or-treat on… You might bring the kiddos to the West Warwick Civic Center for their annual Rhody Kids Expo & Halloween Costume Contest Oct. 23 from noon to 3:30 p.m. Find indoor trick-or-treating, “music, dancing, karate, and more,” according to the Eventbrite, plus a costume contest for various age groups and categories. Grand prize? A cool $100. 100 Factory St., West Warwick. Kids 12 and under free; advance tickets $5, door $10. Details here.

Advertisement

HOWL-O-WEEN

This might be the cutest Halloween party ever. Bring Fido to Warwick for a free “Howl-o-ween Hike ‘N Treat” Oct. 23. All registered pups receive a free treat. Check-in starts at 2:15 across from the dog park at City Park. The hike starts by 2:45. After a full trail walk, doggies can play back at the field, humans can enter a raffle, and, yes, there’s a costume contest for “cutest/best pet costume.” #LoveIt. Details here.

FOR THE DOGS

Because Rhode Island is awesome, we have a second Halloween party for dogs. Grey Sail Brewing hosts “Paw Hallows Eve” Oct. 27 from 3-8 p.m. Bring your leashed four-legged pal and find beer, prizes, raffles, food and costume contest for “best matching “dog and human.” (This I need to see.) Proceeds benefit Stand Up for Animals; donate cat food and get a free beer pour. Free. 63 Canal St., Westerly. Details here.

NIGHT AT THE MANSION

Head to Bristol’s stately Linden Place for their second-annual “Night at the Mansion Halloween Haunt” Oct. 27 from 7-10 p.m. Costumes are encouraged for a night of candlelit tours, dancing in the ballroom, mentalist George Saterial, tarot readings, ghost stories, cash bar and more. Ages 18+. $55. 500 Hope St., Bristol. Details here and here.

CABINET OF CURIOSITIES

This is a big-ticket item, but if you’re into mansions, theatrics and unlimited champagne (and open bar) you might want to go all out. Newport’s Vanderbilt hosts “an evening of mystery and intrigue” with The Cabinet of Curiosities on Oct. 28. You’ll take part in a dinner theater experience from No Ring Circus. (According to their website, they specialize in “the fusion of circus sideshow, performance art, and theater.”) Dinner is “an indulgent multi-course menu and unlimited champagne,” according to the event billing. From 7-9 p.m., the mansion’s library and parlour will host “tarot and palms readings and Absinthe Fairies.” (Intriguing. And bougie.) $275 per person includes open bar. Portion of proceeds go toward the Potter League. 401-846-6200. Details here.

RETRO HALLOWEEN PARTY

Party like it’s 1989 at Askew. The Providence venue hosts an ‘80s themed Halloween Party Oct. 28. “Come dance to the sounds of early MTV while watching clips of the best drive-in slasher/horror movies from the decade of decadence.” ‘80s costumes encouraged. $10. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 21+. 150 Chestnut St., Providence. Details here.

LAST FULL WEEK OF JACK-O-LANTERN SPECTACULAR

If the Roger Williams Park Zoo Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular is part of your Halloween tradition, an alert that this is the final full week to take it in. See thousands of pumpkins aglow with this year’s theme: “Celebrating 75 years of Television” up through Halloween. Open nightly 6-10:30 p.m. Mon.-Thurs.: $18 adult, $15 child. Fri-Sun.: $21 adult, $18 child. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401-785-3510. Details here.

GET YOUR #FALLVIBES ON

Nothing says fall like hayrides, pumpkin-picking, apple-picking and cider donuts. A few suggestions:

Details, prices and hours here . Cucumber Hill is full-on fall funhouse: corn maze, axe-throwing, nighttime flashlight maze, lantern-lit hayrides, pick-your-own pumpkins, pony rides, food trucks and more. 39 Cucumber Hill Road, Foster. 401-397-7500.

Details, rates and hours here . Escobar’s Farm in Portsmouth offers an 8-acre corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin-picking, concessions and more. GPS: 255 Middle Road, Portsmouth. 401-683-1444.

Details, rates and hours here . Clark Farms in Matunuck boasts a corn maze, petting zoo, hayrides, pumpkin patch and more. 2984 Commodore Perry Highway. 401-783-8844.

Details, rates and hours here. Adams Farm in Cumberland offers a weekend corn maze, farm food truck and hayrides, plus pumpkin patch, farm animals, cornhole, “tire playground” and “hay mountain” for kids and more. 495 Sumner Brown Road. 401-714-4425.

Details, rates and hours here . At Johnston’s Salisbury Farms, find pumpkins, popcorns, candy apples, a giant corn maze and more. 11 Peck Hill Road. 401-942-9741.

It’s apple-picking — and candy-apple-eating — time. Check out our list of where to bag Braeburns and score sweet treats here

For pumpkin-picking, fall mocktails and more sweets, see here

Until next week, Rhody: keep rockin.’

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.