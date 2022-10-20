Canton man arrested for murder of Dorchester teen

Mack is scheduled to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on Friday, according to police spokesman David Estrada.

Zontre Mack, 19, is facing a murder charge in the death of 15-year-old Curtis Ashford Jr. , according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.

A Canton man was arrested on Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Dorchester this summer, police said.

Police said Mack is the second suspect to be arrested in the case. Dominick Gavin, 25, of Boston, was taken into custody on Sept. 26.

Ashford was killed on the evening of July 27 on Ellington Street.

Police responded at 7:25 p.m. to 28 Ellington St. for a report of a person shot. Ashford was found lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Ashford was described by family friends as a laid back and good-humored teen, who had been excited to start high school and turned 15 just two weeks before his death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting ‘Tip’ to CRIME (27463)

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

