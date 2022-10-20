Charlene Casey to be sentenced in crash that killed 2-year-old in South Boston

The woman who was convicted of causing a chain-reaction crash that killed a 2-year-old in a stroller in South Boston four years ago is set to learn her sentence Thursday afternoon.

Charlene Casey, 67, faces up to 2½ years in a house of correction. A Suffolk Superior Court jury last week found Casey guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide after nearly eight hours of deliberations over two days.

Colin McGrath died on July 25, 2018 after a van jumped the curb and hit him as his nanny pushed him in a stroller on the sidewalk.