Drought conditions improve across Massachusetts

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated October 20, 2022, 15 minutes ago
The latest US Drought Monitor map of Massachusetts was released on Oct. 20.US Drought Monitor

Thanks to recent rainfall, drought conditions have improved across Massachusetts.

The percentage of the state facing severe or extreme drought conditions dropped from 27.76 percent last week to 6.53 percent this week, according to the latest map from the US Drought Monitor, which was released Thursday.

The latest data showed that 12.27 percent of the state was facing no drought conditions at all.

The rainfall has helped hydrological systems so much that on Oct. 7, state Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card announced that drought conditions had improved in all regions of the state. The western part of the state was upgraded to normal; the Connecticut River Valley, central and southeast areas of the state were upgraded to “Level 1 mild drought” conditions; and the northeast and Cape Cod were upgraded to “Level 2 significant drought” conditions.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

