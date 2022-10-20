Drought conditions improve across Massachusetts

Thanks to recent rainfall, drought conditions have improved across Massachusetts.
The percentage of the state facing severe or extreme drought conditions dropped from 27.76 percent last week to 6.53 percent this week, according to the latest map from the US Drought Monitor, which was released Thursday.
The latest data showed that 12.27 percent of the state was facing no drought conditions at all.
The rainfall has helped hydrological systems so much that on Oct. 7, state Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card announced that drought conditions had improved in all regions of the state. The western part of the state was upgraded to normal; the Connecticut River Valley, central and southeast areas of the state were upgraded to “Level 1 mild drought” conditions; and the northeast and Cape Cod were upgraded to “Level 2 significant drought” conditions.
💦 Drought improved across Massachusetts and Connecticut, along with areas of W. Pennsylvania, Vermont, Maine and northern New Jersey. Western #NY and south-central #PA have 30-day precipitation deficits between 1 and 3 inches. https://t.co/hs7rCq8nkw #DroughtMonitor pic.twitter.com/rj9FzeBKvK— NOAA NCEI (@NOAANCEI) October 20, 2022
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.