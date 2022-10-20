End of Rhode Island’s drought nears

According to the National Weather Service, Providence received nearly 11 inches of rain from the storm of Sept. 5 to 6, and the region has received 9.81 inches of rain since Sept. 1. The rainfall put the area about 3 inches above normal for the month.

The Labor Day deluge and a month of above-normal precipitation are breaking Rhode Island’s drought.

The latest US Drought Monitor map shows that most of inland Rhode Island is no longer in a drought. However, coastal Rhode Island continues to experience abnormally dry conditions. But that may soon come to an end, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Pederson, who said year-to-date rainfall is just below normal but groundwater is near normal.

For the year, Providence has had 34.31 inches of rain, about 3 inches below normal. Another heavy rainfall is expected this weekend.

“We have had some low-pressure systems track up our way,” Pederson said. “If they came up in winter they might be nor’easters. But since it’s [not], it’s just rain and not a lot of impacts for winter precipitation. They have helped us get out of a drought.”

Forecasters predict that at least an inch of rain could fall across Southern New England on Sunday and Monday.

“That forecast is evolving and we are still in the wait-and-see mode,” Pederson said. “There is a possibility for heavy rain on Sunday.”

It took months of soaking rain to push past the drought conditions.

According to the US Geological Survey, light to moderate showers only provide cosmetic relief for droughts short-term.

“Rainfall in any form will provide some drought relief,” a USGS report says. “A good analogy might be how medicine and illness relate to each other. A single dose of medicine can alleviate symptoms of illness, but it usually takes a sustained program of medication to cure an illness. Likewise, a single rainstorm will not break the drought, but it might provide temporary relief.

“Thunderstorms often produce large amounts of precipitation in a very short time, so most of the rain will run off into drainage channels and streams rather than soak into the ground.”

The USGS says “soaking rains are the best medicine to alleviate a drought.”

“Water that enters the soil recharges groundwater, which in turn sustains vegetation and feeds streams during periods of no rain,” the agency says. “A single soaking rain will provide lasting relief from drought conditions, but multiple such rains over several months might be required to break a drought and return conditions to within the normal range.”

Joint data by National Drought Mitigation Center, US Department of Agriculture, and NOAA indicate that about 256,000 people have been affected by the current drought in Rhode Island, and all five state counties have USDA disaster designations.

Rhode Island has had both its 25th wettest September and 47th driest year-to-date in the past 128 years.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.