The friends of Freddie Weichel

If you’re Fred Weichel, you’d head to Sullivan’s on Castle Island, in South Boston. That’s what he did Tuesday, after a jury found in his favor in his wrongful conviction suit.

What would you do if a jury found you innocent of a murder for which you spent nearly 36 years in prison and awarded you $33 million?

He walks around Castle Island every day, a comforting routine that helps him appreciate the freedom he won in 2017 when a judge found prosecutors withheld a report that pointed the finger at someone else being responsible for the 1980 murder of Robert LaMonica in Braintree.

On Thursday morning, two women stopped him during his daily loop. They had seen him on TV, the little guy who took on the government and won, and asked for a hug.

Fred Weichel hugged them.

His claim faced a heavy burden of proof. Under state law, he had to prove not only that he was innocent of the murder, but wasn’t an accessory to it or tried to intimidate witnesses. Lawyers from Attorney General Maura Healey’s office tried to have it both ways, saying that even if Weichel didn’t kill LaMonica, he had a duty to say who did.

But he doesn’t know who killed LaMonica, the state presented no compelling evidence that he did, and to this day no one else has been charged in connection with the murder.

His lawyers, Mark Loevy-Reyes and Howard Friedman, did a masterful job, picking apart the state’s case. When the jury began deliberating, his lawyers warned Weichel the jury could be out a long time. For the first time in a labored, legal process, Weichel disagreed with them. He predicted the jury would be back at a certain hour with an award of $36 million.

He apologized to his lawyers later, noting he was off by a half-hour and $3 million.

“My sense of humor,” Weichel said, “has served me well my whole life.”

The jury deliberated for about two hours. If they hadn’t taken a break for lunch, they would have been back sooner.

That $33 million figure is misleading. Under the state’s wrongful conviction statute, awards are capped at $1 million. That’s about $28,000 for each year he served in prison.

But to Weichel, money was never the main issue. Clearing his name was. He took the only legal route available.

“Money wasn’t even the secondary issue,” he said. “That jury awarded me $33 million, and they didn’t know anything about the cap. That tells me they knew how egregious this was.”

It was a great irony that one of the most important witnesses in Weichel’s defense was a former mob enforcer named Kevin Weeks. Weeks worked for James “Whitey” Bulger, the South Boston underworld boss who had threatened to kill Weichel or his family if he ever implicated a Southie guy named Tommy Barrett in LaMonica’s murder. Weeks testified that he saw Weichel in a South Boston barroom at the time the state said he was shooting LaMonica in Braintree.

“Jim Bulger didn’t really care for Freddie,” Weeks testified.

That’s an understatement. Whitey Bulger helped frame Fred Weichel and let him rot in prison for three decades while protecting LaMonica’s killer.

Another irony: Fred Geas, the Mafia hitman accused of murdering Whitey Bulger in a West Virginia prison four years ago, hated Bulger not only because Bulger was an FBI informant, but because Geas believed Weichel was innocent and blamed Bulger for Weichel’s incarceration.

Fred Weichel lives modestly. He’s looking forward to being able to buy breakfast at Mul’s diner in Southie for all the friends who have bought him breakfast the last few years, the same people who always believed he was innocent.

He appreciated the generosity, but it was humiliating.

“I’ll be able to repay some of that kindness,” he said.

On Thursday, he baked some brownies at his South Boston apartment.

“For my friends,” he said. “I’m going to deliver them to my friends.”

