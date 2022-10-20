Haverhill schools to remain closed Friday as teachers remain on strike

“All missed school days will be made up,” Superintendent Margaret Marotta said in the e-mail. “The law in Massachusetts requires 180 days of student instruction.”

Haverhill Public Schools announced the school closure in an e-mail to families Thursday night, saying that though the union and the district had reached “a series of agreements, one area remains in dispute.”

Schools in Haverhill will close for a fifth straight day Friday as the School Committee and the Haverhill Education Association remain mired in negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement and teachers continue to strike, officials said.

“I understand the pressure and frustration this puts on families,” Marotta said. “However, I have little power in the situation; without teachers, our schools cannot safely function.”

Haverhill teachers were on strike for a fourth day Thursday, despite a court injunction ordering them to stop. Public employees in Massachusetts, including teachers, are barred from striking.

The Haverhill School Committee and the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board secured a temporary restraining order late Monday afternoon from an Essex County Superior Court judge requiring teachers to end the strike. Following a hearing Tuesday at Essex County Superior Court in Newburyport, Judge James Lang issued an injunction, ordering all teachers to report back to work and union leaders to stop encouraging any strike activity.

If the strike persists, the Haverhill Education Association could be held in civil contempt of the court for violating the injunction, and forced to pay fines.

In Malden, teachers voted Wednesday to ratify a new three-year contract after a deal was struck following a one-day strike.

