Largest ship to ever enter Boston terminal arrives from Asia, officials say

The largest ship to ever enter Boston Harbor’s Paul W. Conley Container Terminal arrived Thursday morning after originating in Asia, according to Massachusetts Port Authority.
The China Ocean Shipping Company ship, which holds 13,500 “twenty-foot equivalent” containers, arrived at approximately 7 a.m., according to Jennifer Mehigan, a Massport spokesperson.
The COSCO AWE6 shipping line, which the ship follows, serves China, Vietnam, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Piraeus, Greece before coming up the East Coast of the United States, Mehigan said in an e-mail.
The ship will likely only be in Boston for Thursday, as ships “generally have a very tight schedule and need to get to the next port,” Mehigan said.
Mehigan couldn’t release what was on this ship specifically, but noted that the terminal is the only full-service container terminal in New England, and items that come through include “furniture and home goods, footwear, clothing, office supplies, wine and spirits, recycled fibers, sporting goods, and seafood.”
