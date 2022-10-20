Largest ship to ever enter Boston terminal arrives from Asia, officials say

The largest ship to ever enter Boston Harbor’s Paul W. Conley Container Terminal arrived Thursday morning after originating in Asia, according to Massachusetts Port Authority.

The China Ocean Shipping Company ship, which holds 13,500 “twenty-foot equivalent” containers, arrived at approximately 7 a.m., according to Jennifer Mehigan, a Massport spokesperson.

The COSCO AWE6 shipping line, which the ship follows, serves China, Vietnam, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Piraeus, Greece before coming up the East Coast of the United States, Mehigan said in an e-mail.