Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl to spar in final gubernatorial debate

Thursday’s forum also marks one of the last, and most-high profile, platforms for Diehl to dent Healey’s so-far thick political armor. She’s led by margins stretching from 23 to 30 percentage points in recent public polling, with an electorate that appears to both be settling on its preference — just 6 percent of those polled in a recent Suffolk University survey were undecided — and actively voting.

As one of the strangest contests for an open governor’s seat enters its final stage, both candidates are tailoring their messages to address topics that they believe are top of mind for voters — affordability, transportation, and, in Diehl’s case, positioning the governor’s office as a check on a Democratic-led Legislature.

With less than three weeks until Election Day, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl are set to face off Thursday in their final televised debate before Nov. 8.

Advertisement

Looming above the race are gathering economic storm clouds. The Suffolk University poll released this week found voters’ perception of the economy has dropped from just a month ago, with more than half of the 500 likely voters polled saying they were concerned about their personal financial situation. Roughly the same amount believe the economy is in a recession or worse.

In their last debate, the candidates bickered over who was most intent on addressing affordability and cut taxes. Healey touted her support of Governor Charlie Baker’s tax relief package, while Diehl painted her as uncommitted to driving down costs, pointing to her backing of a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would raise taxes on the state’s wealthiest residents, which he opposes.

The anxieties over affordability come as New England power producers are expecting a rise in home heating costs this winter as a surge in natural-gas demand abroad threatens to reduce supplies in the US.

Advertisement

Both Diehl and the state Republican Party have highlighted comments Healey made at an April forum, where she boasted of blocking plans for two major gas pipeline projects in Massachusetts. Diehl has threaded the remark into recent ads in an attempt to tie Healey’s opposition to new pipelines to the expected rise in costs.

“She’s going to be the one that’s going to cause us to now have those rolling blackouts throughout New England, if they occur,” Diehl said in an appearance on conservative radio show Tuesday.

Healey has rejected such accusations, saying her opposition to the pair of multibillion-dollar pipelines was an attempt to protect ratepayers from having to foot the bill for at least one of them.

In their first televised debate last week, the two also sparred over former president Donald Trump, abortion rights, and culture war mainstays like book bans and vaccine mandates.

The two-term attorney general said Diehl would usher “Trumpism” into Massachusetts, and cast him as an unabashed supporter who would back Trump 100 percent of the time.

Diehl, a Donald Trump-endorsed conservative and former state lawmaker, called the focus on Trump a “distraction,” and seemed to walk back some of his past bogus assertions about the 2020 election, saying he had “concerns with the election nationally” but recognized “obviously Joe Biden won the election.”

Over the course of the debate, both candidates charged the other was straying from the truth. Healey said Diehl “wants to ban books” (Diehl denied that) and intends to “take away minimum wage.” Diehl in 2014 filed legislation to repeal the state’s wage floor and adopt the lower federal standard, but his campaign said it was “ridiculous” to say he’d want to do it now.

Advertisement

Diehl, meanwhile, touted his support for overturning a new law allowing people without legal immigration status to get driver’s licenses, claiming they would be automatically enrolled to vote in future elections by the Registry of Motor Vehicles. The law specifically calls for officials to ensure they won’t.

Thursday’s one-hour debate will be hosted by WCVB Channel 5 in partnership with the Boston Globe, WBUR, and Univision, and will air live at 8 p.m. The debate will be moderated by WCVB anchor and “On The Record” host Ed Harding. Panelists will include WCVB “On The Record” host Janet Wu, the Boston Globe’s Adrian Walker, WBUR “Radio Boston” host Tiziana Dearing, and Univision news anchor Linda Guerrero.

This week also marked a new push for Diehl who, after more than 15 months of campaigning, will reportedly soon start airing his first television ad. His cash-strapped campaign is also launching two-day “Take Freedom Back” tour of eastern and central Massachusetts this weekend, which culminates in a Tuesday rally at Faneuil Hall in Boston headlined by conservative radio host and supporter Jeff Kuhner.

On Thursday, he announced an endorsement from former US Senator Scott Brown, perhaps the most high-profile endorsement after the former president. Brown, who was a Trump-appointed ambassador to New Zealand, pointed to his own upset win over then-Attorney General Martha Coakley in 2010 despite polling showing her in the lead while criticizing the “out-of-control policies and laws that are being pushed by the Democrats” on Beacon Hill.

Advertisement

Diehl, who has so far relied on social media and radio ads, is still trailing Healey by 23 percentage points, according to the Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 Boston/Telemundo poll released this week. While Healey polls ahead of Diehl among virtually every group outside of Republican, she holds an enormous edge among women voters, including those who identify as independent voters.

Meanwhile, voters are already marking their choice in the top-of-the-ballot race. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 1 million ballots have been mailed out to voters, and 113,045 — or 11 percent of those mailed — have been returned. Early in-person voting also begins on Saturday, offering voters even more opportunity to cast their ballots and, as a result, narrow the window for candidates’ to make their final appeals.

A little-known libertarian candidate, Kevin Reed, will share the ballot with Healey and Diehl.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.