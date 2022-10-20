Missing six-year-old boy from Miami may be in Maine, FBI says

Jorge Morales, or “Jojo,” was last seen on Aug. 27, according to a notice posted by the FBI. The notice, which was retweeted by the FBI’s Boston division on Wednesday , said it is possible that Morales is in Maine or in eastern Canada.

A six-year-old child who was allegedly abducted from his Miami home two months ago may be in the northeast, officials said this week.

Jorge “Jojo” Morales was last seen in his Miami home in late August.

On Sept. 26, News Center Maine reported that personal items believed to be Jojo’s were found in an abandoned vehicle in Littleton.

The case is thought to be part of a custody dispute, according to Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesman. Jojo is believed to be in the company of his father, Jorge Morales, 45, and his grandmother, Lilliam Morales, 69.

The case is under investigation by the FBI, who could not be reached for comment on Thursday evening, as well as the Miami-Dade Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, the FBI’s Miami Field Office at 754-703-2000, or their local FBI office.









