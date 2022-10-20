Police capture pet bunny on the loose

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On Oct. 9, Sudbury police dispatch was notified of a domesticated bunny that was out wandering the streets. Police said officers were able to locate the furry fugitive, and, after a considerable amount of time, were eventually able to catch up with it and take it into custody. They shared a photo of the rabbit, which they named “Hop,” on Facebook after it had been successfully captured. Then they found out another pet rabbit was on the loose. “Moments later while still on scene, they were alerted to a second bunny and were unsuccessful in catching Hop’s brother or sister,” police wrote. “Given the location and the number of animals, it’s suspected that they were abandoned by their caretakers.” Police used the situation as a teaching moment, and used the Facebook post to remind people to never let domesticated animals loose into the wild. “We’re glad we were able to rescue one,” police wrote, “but please, surrender animals to our [animal control officer], or a local shelter.”

Watertown police were dispatched to The Arsenal on the Charles campus at 5:14 p.m. on Aug. 29 to investigate a report of vandalism in a parking garage. Police said shortly after midnight, a vehicle entered the garage and went to the third floor, and three men got out and started walking around. Apparently they were in a mischievous mood, because they allegedly got on a forklift and attempted to start it, and then found a fire extinguisher and discharged it inside the garage. Police said representatives from a company doing construction work there reviewed the security camera footage and identified one of the men — a 20-year-old Boston man — as one of their employees. According to police, the company opted not to press charges against the man and said it would handle the matter internally.

At 5:48 p.m. on Oct. 8, Stow police received multiple calls from people reporting there were horses on the loose in the area of West Acton Road and Crescent Street. Police responded and reported the horses had been escorted back to their barn.

At 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, a resident of an apartment building on Pleasant Street in Watertown reported that a package had been delivered from Amazon, but when they went to retrieve it the package was gone. The resident told police the missing package contained a box of cat treats valued at $15.

At 12:52 p.m. on Sept. 15, someone walked into the police station in Wilmington to report that flowers keep getting stolen from a grave at Wildwood Cemetery.

At 2:28 p.m. on Sept. 16, a resident of an apartment building on Coolidge Avenue in Watertown reported that someone went into his unlocked storage unit and took some clothes, ski equipment, six ham radios, and tools. The resident said the total value of the items was $2,400.

At 5:17 p.m. on Sept. 19, Bridgewater police received a call from someone on Satucket Trail who reported that a propane tank, which had been attached to a grill, was stolen off their porch.

