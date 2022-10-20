Portland City Council designates old baked bean factory as historic landmark

“It’s designed by George Burnham, one of Maine’s foremost architects of the early 20th century,” said Penny Pollard, chair of Portland’s Historic Preservation Board, during a council meeting Monday before members voted to approve the designation for the Burnham & Morrill Cannery Building at 1 Beanpot Circle, which opened in 1913, according to city records.

The Portland, Maine City Council this week unanimously voted to designate the iconic former B&M baked beans factory, which is currently owned by a Northeastern-affiliated entity, as a historic landmark.

Forget Boston; looks like our neighbors to the north are the real bean town, at least when it comes to historic preservation.

“And it’s [an] exemplification of rare post and beam reinforced concrete industrial construction,” Pollard said. " ... The historic preservation communities in Portland and throughout Maine are grateful for the interest and investment IDEALS is making in preserving this iconic structure, and providing an adaptive reuse that will honor the history of the Burnham memorial site for future generations.”

The acronym IDEALS stands for the building’s current owner, the Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences, according to city records.

The institute’s founders, David Roux and his wife, Barbara Roux, in 2020 gave Northeastern a $100 million donation so the university could open the Roux Institute, a graduate school and research center, on the campus of the old B&M bean company.

A Northeastern spokesperson said Wednesday that the university supported the landmark designation for the cannery.

The Roux Institute offers students the chance to be part of “a bold new model of graduate education and research—designed with companies at the table from day one,” its website says.

“Master today’s essential disciplines: Artificial intelligence, computer and data sciences, digital engineering, advanced life sciences, and medicine,” the site says. “Our research faculty can help you drive innovation. And our students can fill your talent pipeline.”

