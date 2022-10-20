Providence Police to use $2.275m in federal funds for new police cars, cyber defense, and security cameras

“From rolling out new patrol vehicles to strengthening cyber security operations at the Providence Public Safety Complex, which serves as law enforcement’s nerve center, this new funding will make a positive difference,” Reed said in a news release.

PROVIDENCE — The Providence Police Department is getting two federal earmarks worth $2.275 million to buy new police cars and improve cyber- and physical security, US Senator Jack Reed said during a visit to the Public Safety Complex on Washington Street Thursday.

The earmarks were included in the 2022 fiscal year appropriations, according to Reed, a Democrat and a senior member of the Appropriations Committee.

The police department is getting a $1,375,000 earmark for two dozen new police cars and communications equipment. They will replace ones that have over 100,000 miles on them.

A $900,000 earmark will help the Department of Public Safety make cyber defense upgrades to prevent hacking, and also includes money to make improvements to the Public Safety Complex. That includes new security cameras outside the building and in interrogation rooms.

