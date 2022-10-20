fb-pixel Skip to main content
Providence Police to use $2.275m in federal funds for new police cars, cyber defense, and security cameras

The federal earmarks were included in the 2022 fiscal year appropriations, according to US Senator Jack Reed, a Democrat and a senior member of the Appropriations Committee

By Brian Amaral Globe Staff,Updated October 20, 2022, 56 minutes ago
Senator Jack Reed, announced $2.275 million in federal funding for the Providence Police Department on Thursday at the Public Safety Complex in Providence. From left, Providence Chief of Police Colonel Hugh T. Clements, Jr. , Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, Reed (at podium), and Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré.HANDOUT

PROVIDENCE — The Providence Police Department is getting two federal earmarks worth $2.275 million to buy new police cars and improve cyber- and physical security, US Senator Jack Reed said during a visit to the Public Safety Complex on Washington Street Thursday.

“From rolling out new patrol vehicles to strengthening cyber security operations at the Providence Public Safety Complex, which serves as law enforcement’s nerve center, this new funding will make a positive difference,” Reed said in a news release.

The police department is getting a $1,375,000 earmark for two dozen new police cars and communications equipment. They will replace ones that have over 100,000 miles on them.

A $900,000 earmark will help the Department of Public Safety make cyber defense upgrades to prevent hacking, and also includes money to make improvements to the Public Safety Complex. That includes new security cameras outside the building and in interrogation rooms.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.

