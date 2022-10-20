Relatives of murdered N.H. couple thank investigators and the public after arrest of suspect

In a statement released to WMUR-TV Thursday, relatives of the couple thanked those who helped identify the person authorities allege is responsible for the deaths of the Reids.

Stephen and Djeswende Reid, a retired couple in their 60s, were found shot to death on April 18, a shocking crime that raised safety concerns in the capital city, worries that intensified when New Hampshire authorities did not quickly identify a suspect or motive in the killings.

Relatives of the Concord, N.H., couple murdered in April while walking on a trail near their home expressed appreciation for law enforcement and their neighbors Thursday, the same day the 26-year-old man charged in connection with the deaths is set to appear in a Vermont court.

“The Reid, Pasgo and Forey families are grateful to the diligent efforts of the Concord Police department, the NH Attorney General’s office and the countless other federal, state, county and local law enforcement agencies in New Hampshire, Vermont and Utah, who worked collaboratively in order to identify, locate and arrest the individual responsible for the murders of Wendy and Steve Reid,” the statement reads.

“We would also like to thank the many community members who contributed to the investigation with tips and information, as well as the groups and individuals who contributed to the tip award line,” Lindsay Reid, the couple’s daughter, said in a statement to WMUR on Thursday.

The suspect, 26-year-old Logan L. Clegg, was charged on Wednesday with two counts of second degree murder in the case.

A motive has still not been publicly declared by law enforcement, but New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood are holding a press conference Thursday shortly before Clegg appears in a Vermont courtroom.

Clegg, a transient with an arrest for burglarizing a gun shop in Utah in 2020 and who stabbed a man to death in Spokane, Wash., in what authorities concluded was self-defense, is scheduled to appear as a fugitive from justice.

Clegg was taken into custody in South Burlington, Vt., last week, days before he was scheduled to fly on one-way trip to Berlin, Germany, authorities said.

Clegg will eventually be returned to New Hampshire to face the charges in a Concord courtroom.

