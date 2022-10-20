Sally Kornbluth named next MIT president

The first woman was Susan Hockfield, who served as MIT’s 16th president from December 2004 through June 2012. Kornbluth will be the university’s 18th president, taking over from L. Rafael Reif, who announced in February that he was resigning after 10 years leading the Institute.

A cell biologist currently serving as provost at Duke University, Kornbluth will be the second woman to serve as MIT’s president.

Sally A. Kornbluth has been named the next president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the university announced Thursday morning.

Kornbluth, 61, will begin her term Jan. 1, 2023, after she was elected to the post Thursday morning by a vote of the MIT Corporation.

The leadership change at MIT is part of an extraordinary wave of turnover among Massachusetts college presidents.

At least 12 institutions in in the state have, or will have, open presidencies in the coming year, including Harvard University, Boston University, Tufts University, Smith College, Amherst College, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst. That mirrors a national exodus of college presidents, with many citing the strains of leading their institutions through the pandemic.

Kornbluth served as Duke’s provost since 2014, the first woman appointed to the position, according to MIT. In that role, she prioritized investments to fortify Duke’s faculty, strengthened its leadership in interdisciplinary scholarship and education, and pursued innovations in undergraduate education, MIT said in a statement.

“The ethos of MIT, where groundbreaking research and education are woven into the DNA of the institution, is thrilling to me,” Kornbluth said in the statement. “The primary role of academic leadership is in attracting outstanding scholars and students, and in supporting their important work. And when it comes to the impact of that work, MIT is unparalleled — in the power of its innovations, in its ability to move those innovations into the world, and in its commitment to discovery, creativity, and excellence.”

Kornbluth has served on the Duke faculty since 1994, first as a member of the Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology in the Duke University School of Medicine and then as a member of the Department of Biology in the Trinity College of Arts and Sciences.

MIT’s announcement on Thursday follows a broad, eight-month search for its next president, which started with a list of 250 possible candidates, according to the press release.

“Dr. Sally Kornbluth is an extraordinary find for MIT,” said MIT Corporation Chair Diane B. Greene. “As the Institute’s 18th president, she will use her powerful skills to foster an environment that breaks barriers and enables every student, faculty member, and employee to contribute at their highest levels.”

The presidential search committee chair, John W. Jarve said, “I am confident that we have found that leader in Sally Kornbluth, who appreciates MIT’s uniqueness, is committed to maintaining its standards of excellence, and is intellectually broad and insatiably curious.”

Kristala L. Jones Prather, the Arthur Dehon Little Professor of Chemical Engineering, who served on the presidential search committee, said, “Sally Kornbluth has demonstrated the ability to lead across disciplines, and to catalyze the type of cross-disciplinary initiatives that have been so instrumental to MIT’s ability to contribute advances in technology and engineering for the betterment of the world.”

Reif, who oversaw MIT during a period of enormous growth, and he worked to commercialize MIT’s scientific discoveries that fueled the Kendall Square startup boom. He was a leading national voice on higher education and funding for research, consulting behind the scenes with leaders in Washington, D.C. He was a staunch advocate for diversity in higher education.

Reif also weathered controversy. In 2019, he acknowledged that he signed a 2012 letter to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, thanking him for a donation to a professor at the school. Reif also acknowledged that senior members of his administration approved Epstein’s gifts to the MIT Media Lab even after Epstein had been convicted of a sex offense and served time in jail.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

