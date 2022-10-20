Supreme Judicial Court upholds convictions of man who murdered two doctors in South Boston condo

In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Judicial court upheld the first degree murder convictions of Bampumim S. Teixeira who was found inside the victims’ home by Boston police officers conducting a well-being check prompted by the 911 calls and frantic text messages.

Dr. Richard S. Field , a North Shore pain clinic doctor, and his fiancee, Dr. Lina Bolanos who was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Mass Eye and Ear in Boston, were slain on May 5, 2017, in their 11th-floor penthouse despite making frantic calls to 911 and texting friends for help, according to court records.

The man convicted of murdering two doctors in their South Boston penthouse condo in 2017 will not get a new trial and must continue serving his sentence of life without the possibility of parole, the state’s highest court concluded Thursday.

Teixeira was shot twice by police and officers who then discovered the bodies of Field and Bolanos, both of whom were killed by knife wounds, according to the court records. Teixeira recovered and was convicted of the murders on the theories of extreme atrocity or cruelty in Suffolk Superior Court in 2019.

Writing for the court, Justice Dalila A. Wendlandt rejected the defense argument that the prosecution undermined Teixeira’s right to a fair trial by telling jurors the couple were engaged but their deaths meant “Lina [Bolanos] will forever be Richard[ Field]’s fiancée but never his bride.”

“It is well settled that a prosecutor may not appeal to the jury’s sympathy,’' she wrote. “But the defense was grounded on the theory that the engagement was a sham. In these circumstances, the statement to which the defendant now objects was a permissible -‑ if hyperbolic -- response to the defense.”

The defense also asked the SJC to use its extraordinary power in first degree murder cases to change his convictions to manslaughter, which would allow Teixeira to eventually seek parole.

“We affirm the convictions and discern no reason to grant relief,” Wendlandt wrote.

Teixeira is currently serving his sentence at MCI-Shirley, a medium and minimum security prison, according to Department of Correction records.













