Travails for Red Line riders during morning commute

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated October 20, 2022, 49 minutes ago
Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Red Line passengers are facing delays Thursday after workers failed to clear the tracks near the Alewife station in Cambridge in time for the start of the morning commute, according to the MBTA.

Shuttle buses are now in use between the Alewife and Harvard Square stations. Train service has been restored between Harvard and Broadway in South Boston, the T tweeted around 6:40 a.m.

The transportation agency cited “the late completion of overnight work near Alewife” for the initial delays in service.

This is a developing story.

