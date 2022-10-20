fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: Candidates for Massachusetts governor debate

Updated October 20, 2022, 15 minutes ago

Massachusetts governor candidates Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl are set to face off Thursday in their final televised debate before the Nov. 8 election.

You can watch the one-hour debate, which will be hosted by WCVB Channel 5 in partnership with the Boston Globe, WBUR, and Univision, right here at 8 p.m. The debate will be moderated by WCVB anchor and On The Record host Ed Harding.

