Watch live: Candidates for Massachusetts governor debate

Massachusetts governor candidates Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl are set to face off Thursday in their final televised debate before the Nov. 8 election.
You can watch the one-hour debate, which will be hosted by WCVB Channel 5 in partnership with the Boston Globe, WBUR, and Univision, right here at 8 p.m. The debate will be moderated by WCVB anchor and On The Record host Ed Harding.
