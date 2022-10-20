Wu defends city’s response to crises in Mass. and Cass area; halts news briefing amid shouts of demonstrators

The mayor was forced to end the public briefing early as demonstrators’ shouts of “Shame on Wu!” grew steadily louder. She later talked to reporters and continued her news conference.

“And that’s not even counting what community members have been doing in terms of coordinated efforts,” Wu said during the briefing at nearby Clifford Park in Roxbury, where discarded needles have been a chronic problem for youth sports teams that practice there.

Speaking over shouts of demonstrators Thursday, Mayor Michelle Wu defended her administration’s response to the homelessness and opiate crises playing out along the troubled Mass. and Cass. area and said teams have collected more than 200,000 syringes from the streets since January.

“And we’ve seen the number of 311 service requests for needle pickups decrease because of the routine cleanings that are now scheduled for areas just like here in Clifford Park,” Wu told reporters during the news conference, speaking in front of protesters who held signs beseeching the mayor to do more.

Wu also discussed the city’s efforts to address the homeless encampments along the Mass. and Cass. intersection.

“So far we have managed to prevent the reestablishment of a permanent fortified encampment at Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard,” Wu said. “And more importantly, since January, we’ve connected nearly 400 people to low-threshold housing and secured permanent housing for 65 people” formerly living in makeshift tents at the intersection.

Wu said the city’s “doubling down” on hiring more Boston Public Health Commission case managers to assist people, but that Boston also needs help from the state.

“We are calling on the state to step up as a partner,” Wu said. “We need the state to help create 1,000 new low-threshold units outside the city of Boston. This is the scale of support that would allow us to truly address this regional crisis.”

She also referenced the provisional housing the city’s made available.

“The city has created nearly 200 low-threshold supportive housing units that did not exist a year ago,” Wu said. “These units have been critical in ensuring that we could serve so many residents. And the outcomes have been truly phenomenal in terms of the uptake on treatment and services that specific individuals who are in these housing units have been able to access.”

Soon after, Wu ended the briefing as the demonstrators continued their chants.

“Okay, we are going to cut this and go off to the side,” she said. “So thank you everyone for being here. I appreciate you letting us share this information.”

