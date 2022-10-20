Did Democrats peak too early before the midterm elections? Signs suggest they may have.

Democratic candidates for the House and Senate were outraising their Republican opponents. Republican candidates in Senate races made gaffes. Biden’s poll numbers were up. Indeed, there was real conversation about whether Democrats could in fact hold onto control of the Senate and the House.

Midterm elections are almost often brutal affairs for the party that controls the White House. And yet, by late September, President Biden’s Democratic Party had legit momentum.

It was just a few weeks ago when it appeared Democrats were about to defy political history.

But it has become increasingly clear that Democrats likely peaked too early. It’s the Republicans with the momentum now.

The House? No non-partisan analyst today thinks Democrats have a chance. The abortion vote thought to save the Democrats hasn’t done so. Crime is suddenly more important to voters, according to polls. And while voters are telling pollsters that while they cared in the past about election-denying politicians, pocketbook issues now matter more.

In individual races, the energy is much the same. In the once-tied Wisconsin Senate contest, Republican incumbent Ron Johnson now has a 6-point lead. The same thing happened in North Carolina for Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd. In Rhode Island, a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll found that in the nationally watched 2nd Congressional District race, Allan Fung expanded a solid lead over Democrat Seth Magaziner.

Heck, even the governor’s race in deep blue New York is now just a four-point contest.

Maybe more to the point was this: a New York Times/Siena College poll on Monday showed Americans preferred a generic Republican candidate over a Democratic candidate, 49 percent to 45 percent. In September, Democrats led that same question by a point.

Politico’s election forecaster moved his prediction on 12 swing races Tuesday and of those, 10 moved in the direction of the GOP.

The reason for all of this? As the old saying goes: It’s the economy (and gas prices), stupid.

In that latest New York Times/Sienna College poll, the number of voters who said either the economy or inflation was their top concern this election spiked up to a combined 44 percent, or to put it more bluntly, almost half. All other issues were in the single digits. Abortion, for example, garnered just 5 percent.

That said, elections for the past decade have largely been defined by waves of momentum by one side and then the other. This was especially true in the topsy-turvy 2016 presidential election, where Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump traded weeks when each had the worst news stories. (The Access Hollywood story replaced by the James Comey press conference made for an especially wild October.)

This is not to suggest there are no exceptions. This is especially true in races for governor and Senate. In New Hampshire, for example, Senator Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, has kept her solid – but still single-point – lead over Republican Don Bolduc. In Michigan, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has expanded her lead over Tudor Dixon.

But look at what September had going for Democrats. They were riding on a high of passing the Inflation Reduction Act in late August. Trump just had his home raided and drove the news cycle for a week. Biden’s approval numbers were up. Gas prices dropped for 98 days straight, ending on Sept. 21.

The question now is whether September was just a weird dip in an otherwise obvious good election year for Republicans, or whether there is enough time left for Democrats to take back the momentum.

With just three weeks to go, however, the clock may be ticking down too fast.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com.