Trump adviser did not favor Emiratis, ex-treasury chief testifies

After serving in leadership roles in the Trump campaign and transition team, Barrack was not part of the administration, but he continued to serve as an informal adviser on Middle East affairs. Mnuchin said Barrack arrived at his office at the Treasury Department the day after Trump said on Twitter that he supported the blockade.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf countries had severed diplomatic ties and cut off land, air and sea access to Qatar, after accusing the tiny Gulf state of supporting terrorism and Islamists in the region, and of cultivating close relations with Iran.

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a federal jury Thursday that Tom Barrack — a longtime friend of former President Donald Trump charged with acting as an undisclosed agent of the United Arab Emirates — had sided against his supposed patrons during the 2017 blockade of Qatar.

“He came in with the idea of telling me that he thought the president had made a mistake,” Mnuchin said. “His position was clearly in support of Qatar,” which he saw as an important ally for the United States, Mnuchin said. Barrack asked him to convey that opinion to Trump, Mnuchin said.

Barrack, 75, a private equity investor, has been accused of acting as an agent of the UAE without notifying the attorney general as required. Prosecutors say that at the direction of the Emiratis — and taking advantage of the ad hoc practices of the Trump administration — Barrack used his access to Trump to push policies supported by the nation, and shared secret information with its intelligence service.

Mnuchin’s brief testimony as a defense witness was an indication of how lawyers for Barrack plan to contest the charges at trial — by depicting his actions as normal business, and by attempting to show that he did not favor the Emiratis.

Barrack faces nine counts, including acting as an agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. Prosecutors say he repeatedly lied to FBI agents when questioned in 2019 about his dealings with the Emiratis.

The government rested its case Wednesday, having called 14 witnesses since the trial began five weeks ago. The jury has seen hundreds of text messages and emails that prosecutors say show Barrack and his assistant, Matthew Grimes — who was charged with two counts related to acting as a foreign agent — working at the direction of the UAE’s intelligence apparatus.

Defense lawyers said Thursday that they expected to conclude their case next week. After the jury left for the day Thursday, Judge Brian M. Cogan, who is overseeing the trial, heard arguments from lawyers for Barrack and Grimes that the government had not proved its case, and they asked him to dismiss the charges.

Cogan pressed the government to explain aspects of its case — including when the supposed agreement between Barrack, Grimes and the Emiratis came into being, and whether it went beyond a “mutual meeting of the minds.”

The judge is expected to rule on the motions to dismiss at a later date.

Lawyers for Barrack and Grimes have sought throughout the trial to portray their clients’ communications and actions as part of normal business transactions, or in keeping with their personal beliefs and practices.

Witnesses for the prosecution have included former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who testified that while he did not know about any foreign influence through Barrack, his own tenure in the Trump administration was marked by frustration as his efforts to impose order on foreign affairs was undermined by others.

Mnuchin was the defense’s third witness, after Barrack’s executive assistant and an expert on the Middle East from Princeton University. The former treasury secretary’s brief testimony was forecast Wednesday morning in a short exchange between prosecutors and Barrack’s lawyers. Before the jury entered, prosecutors told the judge they planned to object to an aspect of “Secretary Mnuchin’s upcoming testimony” that the defense had described in a sealed filing.

Prosecutors elaborated that they were concerned about “bias” with regard to the Middle East. The matter was resolved in sealed filings outside court.

At the start of his roughly 30-minute testimony, Mnuchin said that he had known Barrack socially and through business for about 15 years. Mnuchin, who served as Trump’s treasury secretary for the entirety of his presidential term, said he spent about half his time on national security issues.

Mnuchin’s work in the Trump administration followed years in the private sector as an investment banker and hedge fund manager.

After leaving his post following Trump’s loss in 2020 — Mnuchin solicited money for his private equity fund, ultimately getting $1 billion from the Saudis and $500 million more from the Emiratis.

When prosecutors asked Mnuchin if sovereign wealth funds, including from the UAE, had invested in his fund, he said simply, “yes.”