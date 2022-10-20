Boston doesn’t need another tax to develop more affordable housing

New taxes, combined with fast-rising interest rates and excessively tight housing inventory, would put the dream of homeownership further out of reach for too many working families. Given that between 2019 and early 2020 Massachusetts lost the fourth-highest number of residents due in part to high housing costs, increasing costs with a transfer tax would further exacerbate the issue.

Re “Tax could have raised millions: Real estate sales tied to affordable housing” (Business, Oct. 12): Diti Kohli’s recent article on transfer taxes paid far from enough attention to the likely harms that transfer taxes would actually cause to our housing market, our economy, and our state.

While the supply chain crisis, inflation, and a labor shortage are already hurting the business climate, a potential massive tax increase would further deter businesses from opening up shop or expanding jobs here.

Fortunately, Boston already has a critical tool to help develop more affordable housing: the Community Preservation Act. Implemented in 2017, it added a 1 percent tax surcharge to help fund projects such as affordable housing. Like too many communities in Massachusetts, Boston is not using the tools it already has to their full potential. So why go back to taxpayers looking for more?

Instead of adopting harmful policies such as transfer taxes, Boston should utilize tools it already has at its disposal.

Greg Vasil

CEO

Greater Boston Real Estate Board

Boston