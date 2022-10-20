Chilling revelations as Jan. 6 panel makes a final push

They had to have heard her every word.

Re “Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump” (Page A1, Oct. 14): Previously unreleased video footage at the latest hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack showed Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the phone that day, frantically trying to get National Guard troops to quell the insurrection at the Capitol. Gathered around Pelosi in plain view are Republican House leaders Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise, among others.

That didn’t stop them from lying about it all at a news conference in June, when they accused Pelosi of inaction, claiming she was advised to call in the Guard but refused to do so. They were repeating a lie concocted by Donald Trump a month after the insurrection, in which Trump asserted without evidence that Pelosi thought it wouldn’t “look good” for the Guard to be there. Trump’s fantasy sounds like a textbook example of psychological projection.

Now that this video has surfaced, will McCarthy and Scalise face any consequences? I wouldn’t bet on it.

I fail to see how anyone with any self-respect can vote for a political party whose leaders lie like that, right to our faces, ad nauseam.

Bryan. L. Tucker

Jamaica Plain





Secret Service role is scary

I have been appalled at the scant coverage of one of the most dangerous developments of our time: revelations that the Secret Service knew at least a week in advance that there would be armed participants at the Jan. 6 riot, that they didn’t alert various law enforcement, and that they reportedly deleted related agency texts.

Reminds me of the Praetorian Guard, which made and deposed Roman emperors. This is scary. Does the Secret Service work under the direction of the president or does it work for all of us?

Robert Gilstein

Franklin





Panel is just a bit too single-minded

How would it go over if the refs at the Celtics games were as impartial as the panel of the Jan. 6 committee?

Bret Leifer

Wayland