Maura Healey misses a chance to prove her mettle on Haverhill teachers strike

An important question as you run for governor is whether you’ll be tough enough to stand up to your party and its constituency groups in an era of all Democratic rule on Beacon Hill.

This week you missed a big opportunity to demonstrate that you will.

As of Thursday, the Haverhill Education Association has been out for four days on a strike, in violation of state law and with the support and encouragement of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. They have stayed on strike in defiance of a superior court order to return to work.

Max Page, the MTA’s hard-left president and Ivory Tower social-justice warrior, has been pressuring MTA-endorsed political candidates to show up on the union picket line. That is, encouraging them to support the Haverhill teachers union in breaking the law and defying the court order.

You didn’t do that, thankfully. But where was your strong public voice urging the teachers to go back to work?

“Maura has spoken directly with the educators and city officials and urged them to finalize an agreement today so that kids can get back to school,” spokeswoman Karissa Hand said in a statement Thursday. Let’s call that what it is: Pretty small beer, particularly in day four of the strike.

For its part, the local union has already made it clear it doesn’t care about a court order. “We sure as hell ain’t gonna let no injunction turn us around,” teacher Tom Jordan told the Globe.

Which prompts two reactions. First, relief that Tom isn’t an English teacher.

Second: Why is it that members of the MTA always act as though they are involved in a life-and-death struggle with, say, a rapacious mining company rather than in a contract dispute with well-intentioned city officials doing their best to balance myriad competing demands?

Part of the reason is the encouragement from, and ridiculously overheated rhetoric of, MTA leadership. This state has had a decades-long bipartisan commitment to well-funded public education. But since a left-wing University of Massachusetts union faction took control of the MTA eight years ago, its leadership regularly makes it sound as though Massachusetts teachers and students are being crushed in the jaws of a relentlessly cruel, uncaring, racist capitalist machine.

And no one is more prone to that nonsense than Page, a UMass Amherst professor of architecture and long-time union activist who became MTA president this year. In recent testimony before the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on the MCAS, Page was both disdainful of the board and dismissive of state efforts to prepare students for college and the workplace.

“The focus on income, on college, and career readiness, speaks to a system … tied to the capitalist class and its needs for profit,” he said. (Imagine that: preparing students for economic success!) Page then declared that he and his union were determined “to tear down the system that you are perpetuating.”

Over the past few years, encouraging locals as they undertake illegal strikes has been a predictable tactic of the MTA’s militant leadership. Why? Because those strikes create a huge inconvenience for the parents of schoolchildren and thus increases pressure on school district and municipal leaders to make concessions they would otherwise resist.

Knowledgeable sources say the MTA has offered training to locals on organizing for strikes and that the board recently approved measures to support locals who go on strike. In line with that, an August union news posting from Page and MTA Vice President Deb McCarthy encouraged presidents of MTA locals to attend a union workshop on “building more bold and strike-ready locals.” The MTA leadership is said to have hoped that another three or four MTA locals would join the Haverhill (and, briefly, Malden) teachers and strike as well.

This is the union that has endorsed you, AG Healey, and hopes you’ll accede to its efforts to kill standards-based education reform and reshape public schools according to its no-accountability dictates.

Good for you for not going to Haverhill to walk the picket line, as I’m sure the MTA urged you to, but by not speaking out, you missed an opportunity to send a clear message to Page and the MTA that you won’t sit by and condone this type of illegal strike.

I know you are hoping this all gets resolved quietly and soon, but trust me: If you don’t send that message loudly and clearly, this won’t be the end of illegal teachers union strikes. You’ll see many, many more.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist.