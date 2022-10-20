Nonprofits push to mitigate inequities — they need policy support

Claire Dunning’s article “The unintended consequences of Boston’s nonprofit-led urban development” (Ideas, Oct. 9) argues that the “increasing funding of and reliance upon nonprofits to meet community needs have enabled inequalities to persist” across the city.
But this is not true in gentrifying neighborhoods where poor residents and residents of color find themselves especially vulnerable to market forces that make it impossible for them to remain.
In the South End in the 1960s and ’70s, rampant speculation in the private real estate market pushed prices well beyond what long-term residents could afford. In light of this threat, groups such as the Emergency Tenants Council, which Dunning cites, and the Tent City Corporation acted to protect minority residents from displacement, maintaining some semblance of neighborhood diversity in the process.
Likewise, in Jamaica Plain today, the work of groups such as the Hyde Square Task Force and the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation, which Dunning celebrates, offers the only buffer against a private market that increasingly advantages upper-income newcomers and moves the neighborhood toward greater homogeneity.
The work of nonprofit-led groups mitigates rather than enables growing inequalities in historically mixed-race, mixed-income neighborhoods. State and city policies that reinforce their efforts and protect diversity could make them only more effective.
Anne Wheelock
Jamaica Plain
The writer lived in the South End in the 1960s and 1970s and was a member of the Tent City Task Force and the board of directors of the Tent City Corporation.