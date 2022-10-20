Nonprofits push to mitigate inequities — they need policy support

Claire Dunning’s article “The unintended consequences of Boston’s nonprofit-led urban development” (Ideas, Oct. 9) argues that the “increasing funding of and reliance upon nonprofits to meet community needs have enabled inequalities to persist” across the city.

But this is not true in gentrifying neighborhoods where poor residents and residents of color find themselves especially vulnerable to market forces that make it impossible for them to remain.

In the South End in the 1960s and ’70s, rampant speculation in the private real estate market pushed prices well beyond what long-term residents could afford. In light of this threat, groups such as the Emergency Tenants Council, which Dunning cites, and the Tent City Corporation acted to protect minority residents from displacement, maintaining some semblance of neighborhood diversity in the process.