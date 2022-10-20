Republicans aim to minimize abortion in midterms

A good example of this strategy at work is the obscure conservative group Independent Women’s Voice, revealed in a Washington Post report last week . The nonprofit group has been running Facebook ads in key states — such as Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — that show a grandmotherly figure consoling a worried young woman that “we’ll both keep fighting” for abortion rights, but that “we must send a message on other issues” that are a “bigger deal” right now. “It’s not 1973 anymore,” grandma says, laying aside an old photo of a women’s march. (An eagle-eyed observer will recognize it as the cover photo of “ Our Bodies, Ourselves ,” the revolutionary women’s health guide of the era. Brazen!)

“Roevember” is coming, and the Republican Party is doing everything it can to minimize the importance of abortion rights in the minds of voters just months after the US Supreme Court repealed Roe v. Wade. If you believe the polls (and it’s always wise to take them with a mound of salt) the effort may be working. Some recent surveys find abortion rights receding as a salient issue in the midterm elections, even among women, replaced by inflation and the economy. Republicans are desperate to change the subject, and — alarmingly — a volatile electorate with a short memory and even shorter attention span could be ripe for it.

The ad aims straight at the demographic Republicans need to sway in November’s election if they hope to flip Congress — independent (often suburban) women. It’s the group showing the biggest shift toward voting Republican over the past month, according to one recent poll. Campaign fundraising materials from Independent Women’s Voice, obtained by the Post, outline the need for Republicans to appeal to women who may actually support abortion rights, but not enough to be the sole determinant in their votes.

OK, for the sake of this argument, let’s take abortion out of the equation and consider some of those other issues that might concern the independent woman voter. How about the cost and quality of child care? Or closing the wage gap that still pays women 83 cents for every dollar men earn? Or family and medical leave? Ah, the Independent Women’s Voice’s “winning strategy” slide deck describes all of these as “Angel of Death” proposals that “hurt the very people they claim to help.” This might be expected from Republicans in Congress who reliably vote against proposals to ease the social and economic burdens on women, but it’s strange coming from a group purporting to appeal to nonpartisan voters. Especially since paid family leave, for example, is broadly popular, particularly among independent women.

So what are the “bigger deal” issues that women should care about more than losing their constitutional right to bodily autonomy? Back to the ad, where grandma lays them out: “unsafe communities, soaring prices,” and “schools that don’t care about kids or their parents” — a barely coded reference to race and gender sensitivities in public education.

To be sure, soaring prices are a real problem. Republicans know the potency of this issue and try to steer the conversation to inflation whenever possible. A congressional race in Washington state illustrates the dueling strategies: Democrat Kim Schrier, a medical doctor, has campaigned heavily on her pledge to defend abortion rights against a proposed federal ban in Congress, while her Republican opponent Matt Larkin (who opposes abortion) calls out “the price of eggs.”

But the Independent Women’s Voice campaign materials actually say nothing about inflation, and to the extent they discuss abortion, it is to counter arguments that the Supreme Court’s decision will usher in darker days for women. A closer look reveals the usual culture war attacks on Democrats, including “wokeness,” “cancel culture,” illegal immigrants, and “radical gender ideologues.” So much for gentle grandma.

There is still time for voters to recognize the whole set of rights that are threatened in November: to reproductive freedom, yes, but also to a functioning democracy, to marriage equality, to open elections, to basic truth. But in these final weeks, misdirection and misinformation are rampant. Social media is toxic. Cynics are stoking mistrust and confusion to intimidate voters, suppress the vote, and provide fertile ground for challenges to whatever results Republicans don’t like. It’s tempting to agree with the young woman in the Facebook ad. When her kindly elder tries to remind her that “it’s not 1973 anymore,” she’s unconvinced. “Yeah,” she says, “it’s worse.”

One thing that could make it better? Voting.

