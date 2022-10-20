Taylor Hall scores lone goal of shootout as Bruins beat Ducks at Garden

Fortunately, Linus Ullmark and Taylor Hall showed up at the right time.

The back-and-forth, goal-bonanza Bruins played a more muted game Thursday night against the visiting Anaheim Ducks. The Bruins had plenty of chances but couldn’t break through.

Apparently, the Black-and-Gold firewagon got held up at the Canadian border.

Hall’s shootout strike gave the Bruins (4-1-0) a hard-earned 2-1 win and made a much-deserved winner out of Ullmark (30 saves).

The netminder, set to split starts with Jeremy Swayman, arrived on the scene, fire hose in hand, after his counterpart allowed seven goals to the Senators on Tuesday.

When the Bruins got tangled up in overtime and gave up a three-on-none, Ullmark stoned Ryan Strome with a left pad stop. He also rose up during an OT penalty kill, after Hampus Lindholm was guilty of manhandling Frank Vatrano behind the net with 32 seconds left in a tie game.

On an overtime power play, David Pastrnak had an open net and a scrambling netminder in front of him but couldn’t corral the puck. He wound up firing into John Gibson’s glove.

The Bruins’ power play (0 for 5) had a mostly clean sheet at 2:46 of the third, when Nathan Beaulieu dumped the puck over the glass. The Ducks, very much in the game, were quick to the puck and killed it without much of a threat.

The Ducks had a man-advantage at 10:31 when the debuting Jack Studnicka was sent to the box for his second minor penalty of the game on his first shift of the third period. Studnicka was benched for nearly the first half of the frame, then hacked Max Jones’s stick out of his hands.

The Bruins killed all four penalties they took.

It was a lukewarm affair through 40 minutes, the Bruins mostly in control but the score knotted at 1. Hall scored for Boston and Frank Vatrano tied it for Anaheim.

The Bruins outshot the Ducks, 23-15, after putting up an 11-2 edge in the opening minutes. They couldn’t make good on three power-play chances but killed a pair of penalties. Their defense was more measured, more decisive, and sharper than in Tuesday’s wild loss in Ottawa, but the offense didn’t bring the same heat.

The Bruins almost opened the scoring with 4:10 to go in the first, but Jake DeBrusk was ruled offside on an entry. DeBrusk powered a wrister through Gibson and poked home a trickling puck, after a two-on-one with Pavel Zacha. The chance happened after Connor Clifton bowled over John Klingberg inside the Bruins’ blue line.

Fast, physical hockey. It was there in spurts but wasn’t sustained.

It was the offensive highlight of a first period that saw the Bruins fumble their best chances — witness Pastrnak fouling off three power-play one-timer attempts, and the Bruins going 0 for 2 on the man-up — while playing stout defense.

The Bruins outshot the Ducks, 12-5, and in the latter half of the period Ullmark went nearly 10 minutes without seeing rubber. After going down, 3-0 and 6-3, against the Senators Tuesday, a period of stifled rushes and quick breakout feeds was a welcome sight for Boston.

Another happy development: Hall scoring a goal.

After a quick breakout from a new defense pair, Matt Grzelcyk and Lindholm, Hall earned his second goal of the season 2:31 into the second when he batted down Gibson’s clearing attempt and snuck it through.

The Ducks got it back at 6:03, East Longmeadow-born Vatrano one-timing a feed from Mason McTavish on the rush. Anaheim was off to the races after defenseman Jamie Drysdale stripped Studnicka at the blue line, sending McTavish and Vatrano on an odd-man rush.

Studnicka, in the lineup after five games in the press box, had a tough debut. After Derek Forbort’s hook of Jakob Silfverberg put the Ducks on a power play, Studnicka’s steal and slick feed to DeBrusk nearly went for a shorthanded chance. But Studnicka’s trip on Pavol Regenda gave Anaheim another power-play chance.

One of the Bruins’ best chances of the second came from Nick Foligno, playing his best hockey in a Spoked-B sweater. He set up Tomas Nosek in front, but Nosek, who is working on a 55-game scoring drought, couldn’t find an open half of the net. Foligno also drew a slashing call.

The Bruins ended it on a power play, Hall drawing his second call (tripping) of the night.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.