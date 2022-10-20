Dak Prescott’s return on track as Cowboys prepare for Lions

FRISCO, Texas — Dak Prescott will be “in the lead chair as far as reps” for practice in the latest sign that the star quarterback for the Cowboys will return from injury Sunday against Detroit.

Coach Mike McCarthy left little doubt about the end of Prescott's five-game absence because of a fractured thumb on his throwing hand. The quarterback said over the weekend he expected to play.

Prescott threw 40 passes during a scaled-back practice Wednesday coming off a late game at Philadelphia.