Dawson DuBose leads Bridgewater-Raynham’s stampede in Southeast Conference win over Dartmouth

“I just came in like every game, running hard,” said DuBose, who rushed for touchdowns from 1, 12, 26 and 30 yards out. “I want to be downhill and moving fast and if they want to tackle me, they’ll get what they get.”

The 5-foot-9-inch, 186-pound DuBose had his way during Thursday’s Southeast Conference showdown against Dartmouth. He broke through multiple tacklers and ran past others to finish with 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns — all in the first half — to help the Trojans run away with a 37-0 victory over the visiting Indians.

The more Dawson DuBose carries the football, the less opposing defenders want to tackle the Bridgewater-Raynham junior tailback.

DuBose’s first rushing score, a 30-yard scamper, came on B-R’s second offensive play after the Trojans (4-3, 3-0 SEC) were set up inside Dartmouth territory when B-R junior Matthew Mullins intercepted Nikko Morris on the second play of the game.

DuBose found the end zone three more times before halftime to help B-R take a 31-0 lead into the intermission.

“Dawson DuBose is a bad man,” B-R coach Lou Pacheco said. “You know how he’s really good? Every game the coaches get together like, ‘How’d Dawson do? He must’ve had 100 yards’ and it’s 200. The kid’s a beast and the offensive line is getting it done for him.”

B-R finished with 338 total rushing yards as junior Ryan Catino (six carries, 57 yards, TD) added a 12-yard rushing score in the second half. Junior kicker Mason Berry made a 24-yard field goal in addition to making all four extra points he attempted.

With the win, B-R is in line to face Brockton (5-1, 1-0) for the league title on Thanksgiving eve at Fenway Park if the Boxers win their next two league games against New Bedford and Durfee.

“Now we’re in Fenway for the league championship? That’s what it’s all about,” Pacheco said.

Blue Hills 30, Tri-County 7 — Senior Jake Reissfelder ran for touchdowns of 1 and 22 yards as the Warriors (3-4) scored the first 30 points in the Mayflower win. Caiden Montas added a 6-yard rush in the second quarter and Rhys Draper snagged a 23-yard TD reception from Brayden Mahoney in the third.

Medford 47, Chelsea 6 — Junior Stevens Exateur exploded for 156 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, and also nabbed a 52-yard pick-six as the Mustangs (2-5) rolled to a Greater Boston win.