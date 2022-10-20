EMass girls’ volleyball: With a 101 digs in three wins, Oliver Ames senior Maddie Homer headlines Players of the Week

Destinee Dejarnette-Alexandre, Essex Tech — A 5-foot-10-inch senior middle blocker, racked up 25 kills, 8 blocks, and 6 aces for the Hawks in a 2-1 week, including wins over Greater Lawrence and Lowell Catholic.

Sophia Furxhi, Woburn — Leading the 13-4 Tanners in kills (159) and aces (43) this season, the senior outside hitter recorded 26 kills and 8 aces in Middlesex wins over Burlington and Reading.

Lindsey Jones, Barnstable — The senior outside hitter amassed 35 kills in three-set sweeps against Bishop Feehan (11 kills), Sandwich (18), and Nauset (6).