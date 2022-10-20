Girls’ volleyball: Led by record-setting seniors Lauren Tian and Ruby Woodward, Winchester trending as a postseason contender

Coach John Fleming believes that this year’s Division 1 bracket will be as open as it has ever been.

Led by a pair of record-setting seniors, hitter Lauren Tian and setter Ruby Woodward , the Red & Black will be a contender in the postseason.

The Winchester girls’ volleyball team is 14-2, ranked 10th in the latest MIAA Division 1 Power Rankings, and gearing up for its final four matches of the regular season before the statewide tournament.

“ ‘I think we are among the number of teams that have the capability and skill level to make a really deep tournament run.’ Winchester girls' volleyball coach John Fleming on his team's postseason prospects

“Our goal is to be playing as long as we possibly can and ultimately we do want to make a long run in the state tournament,” he said.

“I think we are among the number of teams that have the capability and skill level to make a really deep tournament run. Whoever is going to get to the finals will have been playing their best volleyball of the season at that time.”

Winchester senior captain Lauren Tian (21) notches one of her 19 kills in a recent Middlesex League victory over Belmont. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

On Wednesday night, behind 19 kills from Tian, Winchester swept Middlesex League foe Belmont, 3-0.

“[It was] was a really good team win . . . [Belmont] is a really solid defensive team and they make you work for every point you get,” said Fleming.

“Games like that one get you better for the homestretch and into the state tournament. We want to make sure that we finish the regular season, strong and really playing our best volleyball as we head into the state tournament.”

The Red & Black was on top of their game Friday, edging Andover, 3-2, in the 13th Serve for the Cure match in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

During a 3-2 victory over Andover last Friday, senior captains Lauren Tian (21) and Ruby Woodward (15) rose to the occasion of the playoff-type atmosphere. Tian recorded a single-game record 34 kills and Woodward posted a program-record 56 assists. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Tian set the program’s single-game mark for kills (34) and Woodward registered a program-record 56 assists.

“It was a great environment, for a high school volleyball match it really did feel like a state tournament game and I think that experience will help us later in the year,” said Fleming.

Service points

▪ Duxbury coach Pam Thomas, a recent inductee into the state volleyball coaches Hall of Fame, has the 13th-ranked Dragons (15-0) on target for another undefeated regular season.

Thomas, who starred collegiately at Wake Forest (she still ranks first in single-season service aces and third in kills), launched the program at the club level in 2010 before the Dragons went varsity in 2011, finishing 11-8 overall. They have not had a losing season during her tenure.

“Our team and program expectations were extremely high,” said Thomas, who has 207 career wins. “I came from a very successful high school and college program and so I raised the bar. I hold them accountable for that and if you want to be on the team, you definitely have to be all in.”

Senior outside hitters Chloe Antaya and Dani Beckerman have been instrumental in conveying the expectations to players on and off the court. Thomas described junior Agnes Buell as the “rock” of the team while senior captain Olivia Templeton remains a key cog of the close-knit squad.

”It’s been amazing, they just they love each other, they love the team and that’s what makes it all work,” Thomas said.

▪ For the first time since 1998, Norton will be able to add a year on their team banner in the gymnasium after clinching a share of the Tri-Valley Small title with a win over Dedham Monday.

Alum Kelly Allen (2009), who returned to coach the program in 2013, said this Lancer squad is the best she has seen, in large part due to the play and leadership of senior captains Kate Andy, Fiona LaCamera, and Chloe Carter.

“Having all three of them on the court all the time has produced such great consistency and I’m really proud of how they’ve stepped up in a really talented senior class,” Allen said. “They knew going into the season that if they could figure out how to work together on the court, great things would happen.”

Allen, who played on Norton’s state championship softball team in 2006, understands the fulfilling feeling of being a part of a winning team.

“I don’t know if they realize how exciting it is to be able to walk into the gym, look at a banner and know you’re a part of something,” she said. “I’m just happy that they will get to experience it because they deserve it.”

Norton can lock up the TVL title outright with wins against Millis and Tri-County.

▪ Since transitioning from the Old Colony League to the newly-formed Southeast Conference, Dartmouth is unbeaten in the SEC, with four conference titles.

Rachel Lassey, a recent inductee along with Duxbury’s Pam Thomas into the MAVCA Hall of Fame, has racked up 185 wins, including 29 straight in conference. She started as an assistant with her older sister, Jessica, at New Bedford in 2008 before moving over to Dartmouth three years later.

“It’s been an awesome environment,” Rachel Lassey said. “[Jessica] is perfect for the position, kids love her, she’s got a nice balance of fun and seriousness. It adds that extra amount of enjoyment to the program where we’re very much ourselves in front of our players and they get to see that bond.”

The Lasseys have fostered a culture that steers away from competition but unity. Senior captains Lauren Augusto and Ava Crane have helped cultivate the positive environment.

“We try to instill girls with confidence,” Rachel Lassey said. “We create a support system, this is an environment where we have each other’s backs. We traveled to every game together, we practice at the same time and they’re cheering each other on.”

Games to watch

Friday, No. 16 Andover at No. 17 Methuen, 5 p.m. — The Golden Warriors travel to Methuen (14-2) in a pivotal Merrimack Valley match.

Friday, No. 3 Barnstable at No. 12 Dennis-Yarmouth, 5 p.m. — Host D-Y will attempt to knock off the third-ranked Red Hawks (13-1) to earn a share of the Cape & Islands title.

Friday, No. 1 Newton North at No. 2 Newton South, 5:30 p.m. — The top-ranked Tigers will look to bounce back following their lone loss (Needham) against a tough South squad. They’ll play a rematch on Monday.

Monday, No. 7 Attleboro at No. 14 Franklin, 5 p.m. — The Bombardiers (15-1, 13-1) look to increase their Hockomock League lead over Franklin (12-3, 12-2).

Monday, No. 15 Dartmouth at No. 13 Duxbury, 5:30 p.m. — A nonleague match featuring the two recent coaches inducted into the MAVCA Hall of Fame.

Correspondent Tyler Foy contributed to this story.