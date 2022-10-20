Harvard men’s hockey transfer Casey Dornbach is getting one more chance — and with the defending champs

Dornbach, who served as captain for a Crimson squad that won the ECAC tournament championship, could still play another season, but not at an Ivy League institution. On his way to graduating with a degree in psychology, Dornbach decided to enter the transfer portal.

The Ivy League initially voted to not grant extensions, but changed course in February 2021 to allow that year’s seniors to compete for a fifth year in 2021-22, provided they were admitted into graduate programs.

Casey Dornbach wasn’t sure what his future held last spring, other than that his career at Harvard was coming to an end after the possibility of playing one more season was ruled out. In October of 2020, the NCAA had granted winter athletes an extra year of eligibility, as the year was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The defending national champion Denver Pioneers, having lost six of their top nine forwards, were more than happy to welcome the Edina, Minn., native. He officially signed July 1 and is working to get a certificate in public relations.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I knew pretty quickly that this was the right place,” said Dornbach, who was back in the Bay State for Denver’s two-game series at UMass last weekend. “It’s a unique spot that I couldn’t be happier to be a part of.

“The people here, the culture, the expectation to win — every day everyone wants to be the best and get better. That’s what I wanted in my extra year, was a chance to win. It’s been awesome so far.”

Denver coach David Carle spoke with Harvard coach Ted Donato as he tried to decide which players to bring in from the portal, and he likes what he sees from the forward who recorded 27 goals and 63 assists in 98 games with the Crimson.

Advertisement

“There’s lots of players that we watched where we say they’re probably not for us,” said Carle. “Casey was one of those players that we identified that we thought would be a really good fit. He’s a veteran, very mature, goes about his habits and details the right way. The skill level and the sense is there.”

After spending the summer bonding with his new teammates, Dornbach didn’t take long to make his presence felt, scoring the first goal of the season for the Pioneers in a 5-2 win over Notre Dame. Through four games, he has two goals and three assists. In last weekend’s visit to Amherst, he skated on the first line.

“I had a special experience at Harvard,” said Dornbach. “It’s kind of cool being back out here this early. I never played at UMass before, but to get a chance to do that wearing Denver colors and the Denver logo is pretty special.”

A sweet sweep

It wasn’t totally a happy return for Dornbach, as UMass swept the previously No. 1 Pioneers, 4-2 and 3-0.

Friday night’s win saw the Minutemen take a five-minute major just 38 seconds into the game, but not only did they kill it off, they scored two shorthanded goals, one of which was by sophomore defenseman Scott Morrow, who finished the weekend with two goals and an assist.

“We got a lot better from Friday to Saturday night,” said coach Greg Carvel. “We made some adjustments. We played harder. We played more to our identity.”

Advertisement

Sophomore goalie Luke Pavicich stopped 75 of 77 shots to earn both wins as UMass moved up to No. 6 in the polls.

The sweep was part of an encouraging weekend for Hockey East, which saw three more teams in nonconference action close out their series with a win. After dropping its first game at Michigan State, 4-3, UMass Lowell answered with a 3-2 win over the Spartans. UConn opened its series with a tie against Ohio State, then followed with a 6-1 win. Boston University was drubbed in its series opener at Michigan, 9-2, but responded with a 3-2 win.

BU will host UConn for a pair of games at Agganis Arena this weekend, while Lowell will travel to face Northeastern Saturday.

Eagle has landed

College hockey fans got their first glimpse of Cutter Gauthier this week as the No. 5 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft made his debut for Boston College Tuesday, with the Flyers prospect scoring a goal in a very entertaining 3-3 tie at Northeastern. Milton native Aidan McDonough scored his fourth goal in four games for the Huskies, giving the senior captain 50 goals in his career … Merrimack won an emotional home opener, 6-1, over UNH — its first game back on campus since the death of assistant coach Josh Ciocco earlier this month. Both teams participated in warmup jerseys with Ciocco’s name on the back. … Providence, which handed Northeastern its first loss of the season last week, travels to face Denver this weekend. It’s a rematch of last year’s game in Providence, when the Friars rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the third period to win, 6-5. … It was quite a debut for Connor Hasley, who stopped 33 of 34 shots in Bentley’s 5-1 win over Maine last week. The freshman was named Atlantic Hockey Goalie of the Week for his effort.

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.