Head of the Charles is ready to welcome the world back this weekend

“I always wanted to come and do the Charles with my family and show them Boston,” said Twigg, who’ll be chasing her first title here. “The year after the Olympics is the best time to come and do this kind of thing for fun. I have always loved this race.”

The New Zealand sculler has raced on the Charles River so often that she knows the waterfowl by name. So Twigg could have stayed home this time and exhaled. But she’ll be taking the line Saturday afternoon in the women’s championship singles at the Head of the Charles Regatta .

For Emma Twigg, the past year-plus has been a whirlwind. She claimed an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, gave birth to a son, and collected a silver at this summer’s World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

For the first time in three years, Twigg and her international colleagues from more than two dozen countries are back this weekend at the world’s largest three-day regatta.

The 2020 edition was canceled because of COVID and last year’s event essentially was a domestic affair since the pandemic made travel from overseas either impossible or impractical.

Not so this time. The entry lists for the marquee events in singles, doubles, fours, and eights once again feature competitors from multiple continents, including the resilient Ukrainians, who are making their Head debut after completing their racing season against all odds.

More than a fifth of the record field of 11,300 rowers come from outside the United States. “We’re flush with internationals this year,” said Fred Schoch, the regatta’s longtime executive director. “The luster definitely is back. The energy is super-high.”

Last year’s event was a nostalgic throwback to the regatta’s early days in the 1960s and ‘70s when the racing was all about clubs and colleges. But the Head lacked the worldwide glamor that it has had in recent decades.

“We are recognized globally as the fall destination,” said Schoch. “People love the opportunity to mingle and to talk to these athletes and to race against them.

“[Co-founder] D’Arcy MacMahon always used to say that it’s the only regatta in the world where a novice can go down the same track as an Olympian.”

Rowers were out early on the Charles Thursday, getting ready for the world's largest three-day regatta. Maddie Meyer/Getty

The 3-mile upstream course with its tricky twists and turns, its seven bridges, and its whimsical winds, presents an uncommon test for them all.

“It is always a challenge to get the course right,” mused Twigg. “I have never been successful on this river.”

With the single-file, elapsed-time format, victors can come from well back in the queue. That’s what Maggie Fellows, a Warwick, Mass., native, did last year, winning the women’s championship singles after starting 20th among 23 entrants.

Fellows, who rowed in the US quad in the global regatta, will be up against not only Twigg and Tokyo Olympians Kristina Wagner and Alison Rusher but also her world seatmates Emily Delleman and Emily Kallfelz.

With Ben Davison opting not to defend his men’s crown, Finn Putnam, the Littleton native who was last year’s runner-up, will be the one to beat.

With foreign boats back in the fray, as well as a US Rowing entry, the men’s eight title is up for grabs Sunday in a way that it wasn’t last year when Washington won its fifth trophy against an all-collegiate field.

The Head of the Charles course features tricky twists and turns and unpredictable wind patterns. Maddie Meyer/Getty

The Americans, who’d claimed the two previous crowns, didn’t send a boat after last summer’s delayed Olympics. This one will be peopled by assorted members of the national-team pool and will start fourth behind Washington, Dartmouth, and Yale and just ahead of Harvard.

The wild cards will be Ukraine and Denmark, whose flags are unfamiliar on the Charles. The Ukrainian boat is composed of the four that finished sixth and the quad that placed seventh at the world regatta. The Danish lineup includes three members of its world four plus Frederic Vystavel from the Olympic pair. Since they’re starting 18th and 19th, the collegians won’t see them coming, which is always an unsettling prospect.

That’ll be true in the women’s event as well, where Princeton, last year’s runner-up, is tapped as favorite in the absence of Stanford, last year’s victor.

The Ukrainians, starting 20th, brought their quad that just missed a global medal and their double that placed seventh, while the Danes, going off 16th, came with their world four and pair.

After two lost Octobers, just being able to fly across the Atlantic and push off the dock will be a pleasant exercise.

“It has been a challenging few years with COVID,” observed Twigg. “So I think everyone has been looking forward to coming to Boston this time.”

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.