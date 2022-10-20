Matt Grzelcyk expected to return to Bruins lineup Thursday night against Ducks

“He’s tested everything,” coach Jim Montgomery said. “Has had to get his heart rate up, battle for loose pucks.”

The Bruins of late built more puck-protection and net-battle drills into their morning skates to test Grzelcyk’s shoulder, which kept slipping out of joint in the second half of last season.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was set to return to the Bruins lineup Thursday night, some five months after surgery to repair a dislocated right shoulder.

Grzelcyk was initially hurt on a Jan. 22 hit from behind by Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Dubois. The injury worsened over the following 50 games, limiting him to five playoff games (0-0–0, minus-6).

Grzelcyk feels he should fit well in Montgomery’s quick-moving system.

“I’ve been following Monty ever since he’s been coaching at Denver,” Grzelcyk said. “They’ve always had a great offensive team. Definitely want to pick his brain and be a sponge these next few games.”

Studnicka gets chance

Jack Studnicka’s patience paid off. He was set to make his season debut in Game No. 5, as the third-line center. The resulting shifts put Charlie Coyle on his right wing, A.J. Greer on the fourth line, and Jakub Lauko in the press box.

The assignment for Studnicka: Hang on to the puck and create offense, and be reliable away from the puck. Montgomery said Studnicka’s smarts could allow him to play wing, but center is more natural for him.

Montgomery called Coyle a “glue guy” and a “safety net.”

“He allows you to spark other players or continue to develop others,” said the coach. “He’s done a great job with Trent Frederic and Greer.”

Advice for Lindholm

Hampus Lindholm was set to face his former team, the Ducks, for the first time since the March trade that preceded his eight-year, $52 million contract extension.

“I think he’s got a couple more levels in him,” Montgomery said. “And he agrees. He’s been good for us. I think he’s been good since Day 1 of camp. There’s another level he can get to.”

Specifically, Montgomery would like to see more attacking, less stickhandling, and quicker decisions in the offensive zone. Lindholm (6 feet 4 inches, 216 pounds) is a shutdown defender and makes a quick first pass out of the zone. He also likes to make “the perfect play,” his coach said, at the offensive blue line.

But Lindholm’s intelligence and processing ability mean he doesn’t need much video study to get it. For example, after the first power play against Ottawa on Tuesday fizzled, Montgomery implored Lindholm to move the puck on his first touch. Starting the second period on the power play, the No. 1 unit scored 28 seconds in (David Krejci).

Another reason to believe Lindholm’s game will improve: Next month, the Bruins hope to have Charlie McAvoy, along with Brandon Carlo, back in the lineup. That will help reduce Lindholm’s minutes from 25-27 a game to 22-24.

‘Pooh Bear’ will return

The Bruins gave rave reviews to the white “Pooh Bear” alternate jersey, revealed Thursday by the NHL along with 31 other “Reverse Retro 2.0″ sweaters.

The Bruins will wear the jerseys for six home games this season, beginning Nov. 7 against St. Louis.

Grzelcyk, a favorite son of Charlestown, grew up wanting one of the original (yellow) “Pooh Bear” alternate jerseys the club wore from 1995-2006.

Lauko was a fan of the jagged stripes. Lindholm liked the realistic-looking bear on the crest: “I’ve always thought that bears were the king of the Nordic jungle.”

Jeremy Swayman, meanwhile, has encountered the real thing.

The goalie reported seeing six or seven black bears (brown ones are more rare) in Alaska last summer, including one in his front yard in South Anchorage he estimated at 600 or 700 pounds. Swayman lives along the bluff, next to the water, so moose and bears “funnel their way there from the mountains.”

Morning off

Patrice Bergeron took the morning off but was scheduled to play. “Played him too many minutes in back-to-back games for my liking,” Montgomery said … The Bruins’ sports science and strength and conditioning staffs advised Montgomery to keep his morning skate to precisely 22 minutes, which he did … Tucked into the NHL’s press release about the new jerseys was this nugget: The alternate Bruins crest was “taken from a painting of a bear hanging on the wall of a team executive,” which is why it “looks more like a painting than a sharp-edged and clean-lined logo.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.