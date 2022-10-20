Mike Landolfi, former Hanover teammates have lined up a 4-0 start for Lawrence Academy football

Mike was coming off an stellar junior campaign in which he set program records with 33 passing touchdowns and 2,412 yards on a 73 percent completion rate. It was such a prolific performance that his father told him he should pursue a transfer to a private school, where he could prove his abilities at a higher level and earn a college scholarship.

Shortly after capping an 8-3 season with a Thanksgiving win over Norwell, Hanover coach Chris Landolfi sat down his son, Mike, the Hawks’ starting quarterback for a difficult discussion.

When Lawrence Academy lost four-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi (a recent Georgia commit) to Avon Old Farms last December, Landolfi and his son were on the Groton campus 48 hours later.

Lawrence coach Jason Swepson — who played alongside Chris Landolfi in the Shriners’ Classic All-Star game when they were seniors at Hanover and Seekonk — offered Mike a spot on his roster, and two more Hanover players followed. Now Mike is thriving in the Independent School League (ISL) with his best friends, Sam Healey and Matt Pierotti, starting at left and right guard.

The trio has helped Lawrence to a 4-0 start ahead of a crucial ISL-9 bout against 4-0 St. Sebastian’s Friday night in Groton.

“There’s nothing better than going into the huddle looking at those two [Healey and Pierotti] and thinking about how we’ve been playing together since kindergarten,” Mike said. “Coming to a new school, it definitely helped ease the transition since I know they’ve got my back.”

This past summer, Mike directed Lawrence Academy to an 18-0 record at an ISL 7-on-7 tournament in Waltham. It didn’t take long for the re-classified junior to find his footing when the games counted; he spun out of the pocket and dove to the front pylon for a 10-yard touchdown in a 27-8 win over Belmont Hill to open the season.

Playing in a pro style offense, he’s completed 77 percent of his passes for 723 yards with 238 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through four ISL games.

“[Mike’s] leadership skills, and his knowledge, is really second-to-none,” said Swepson, who is seeking his first ISL title in his fifth year at Lawrence Academy.

“He’s a coach’s kid, right? He sees the game. You just have to tell him once, and the adjustments he makes are incredible. So we have great communication, he understands the playbook, and the next step to get out of the play if necessary.”

In the fall of 2020, Healey joined the Landolfi family on a temporary move to Naples, Fla. to play high school football. Mike injured his elbow in the season opener, and was ruled ineligible to play for Hanover in the Fall II season that spring because he saw action with another program.

Hanover's Sam Healey (56) provides protection for Lawrence Academy quarterback Mike Landolfi, his hometown friend. NICOLE NELSON

Charging downfield, Hanover's Matt Pierotti (left) clears a path for Lawrence Academy QB Mike Landolfi. NICOLE NELSON

After losing out on a year of football, Healey and his quarterback both felt the need to regain a year of eligibility, so the 6-foot-3-inch, 260-pound lineman joined Michael in his quest to transfer.

“I kind of just like blocking for [Mike] at the end of the day,” said Healey. “I always had the idea that I wanted to play higher level football and I decided to go to Lawrence right after he told me he got in.”

Pierotti, a 6-foot-2, 287-pound guard/defensive tackle, also decided to transfer and re-classify after a standout season with Hanover. Last fall, Healey and Pierotti mentored freshman tackle Mark Walbridge (6-6, 260), who transferred from Hanover to St. Sebastian’s this offseason, joining a crop of talented underclassmen on the Arrows roster.

While he’s lost several talented players to ISL schools, Landolfi has remained committed to their development, and he’s volunteering as an analyst on Swepson’s staff, offering advice ahead of key games.

“It was tough,” Landolfi said of his son’s decision. “Coaching my son was extremely important to me and I had that chance his junior year. It was hard to let him go, but in the end we felt it was the right thing for his growth academically, socially, and for football.”

“Now I’m doing whatever I can on the recruiting side for those guys at Lawrence, and it’s the same thing with the kids who are at Hanover. I’m treating them like they were here with me.”

As a boarding school student, Mike is a long drive from home, but he finds time to engage in film study and analysis with his dad ahead of Hanover’s games. There is a conflict this week, but Mike plans to join Hanover’s assistants in the booth next Friday night when they host North Quincy in Patriot League action.

Thriving in two different types of offenses in two different leagues should make Mike a coveted recruit. His adaptability and intelligence on the football field should prove invaluable to a college program, and potentially set the table for him to follow his dad into coaching some day.

“Mikey has always been like a coach on the field,” said Landolfi. “He’s been drawing up plays on scrap paper since he was 5 years old. It’s always been his passion. If anything making the change [to Lawrence] has fueled that even more. The more knowledge he needs to run an offense, the more he eats it up.”