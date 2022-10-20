Naomi Boegholm wins four events to lead the unbeaten Wellesley girls’ in dual swim meet vs. Needham

The highlight of her impressive senior swansong came in the 100-yard butterfly, where she was looking merely to work on her technique. Instead, Boegholm won the event in a school-record 57.70 seconds.

The Wellesley senior won all four of her events against Bay State Conference foe Needham and completed her high school swimming career undefeated in dual meets.

WELLESLEY — It was a senior night to remember for Naomi Boegholm.

“I was really happy, I was really surprised, I didn’t expect that,” Boegholm said. “My goal was to try as hard as I can and see what happens technique-wise when I get tired, and focus on that [for the] postseason.”

The Wellesley and Needham girls' swim teams staged a spirited Bay State Conference matchup on Thursday night at Babson College. Wellesley won, 99-82, to remain unbeaten at 9-0. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The Raiders (9-0), who haven’t suffered a regular-season loss since Oct. 5, 2016, completed their sixth consecutive undefeated season and their 66th straight dual meet victory Thursday night at Babson College’s Webster Center, taking a 99-82 win vs. Needham. After losing the 2020 season due to COVID-19, Wellesley will now focus on its bid for a third consecutive state championship.

“We have 10 seniors who have never lost a dual meet in their life, never lost a meet in their life at the high school level,” said Wellesley coach Doug Curtin. “It’s because they bust their butts at practice and it shows in these meets.”

Boegholm’s school record in the 100 butterfly added to those she owns in the 200 medley and the 100 backstroke. Against Needham, she also won the 100 backstroke (59.3), the 200 medley relay (1:52.96, with Tracey Peng, Alexandra Loo, and Anna McGrew) and 400 free relay (3:48.97, with Elena Dudkina, Vaani Kapoor, and Alexandra Loo).

“What Naomi brings to the table is absolute consistency,” Curtin said. “You know you’re going to get a great race out of her every time.”

McGrew, a junior, was the other Wellesley swimmer to win four events, including the 50 free (25.02), 100 free (54.64), 200 free relay (1:44.92, with Sofia Cozza, Dudkina, and Kapoor) to go along with her win in the 200 medley relay with Peng, Loo and Boeholm.

“It felt amazing,” McGrew said. “Today was really special because we got to share it with both teams. Any time we compete against Needham it’s a really special day, and it was special to see everyone working together.”

Wellesley's Lucy Savarese won the 1-meter diving competition with a combined point total of 211.80. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Dudkina and Loo were winners in three events, with Dudkina narrowly missing out on a fourth victory in the 500 yard free style, where she was runner-up (5:28.29) to Needham’s Chloe Wukitch (5:27.92).

“I felt that my walls were better than they usually are, I was getting my fly kicks in,” Dudkina said. “But more than everything, what went right was the fact that I was competing with my friends.”

Dudkina was out-touched by Wukitch, one of her friends, at the wall in the 500 free by a mere 0.39 seconds.

“Like, wow,” Wukitch said. “My reaction was more about the time than the finish.”

Though it was the first loss of the season for Needham, coach Rachel Waldstein said the result aligns with her expectations.

“I’ve never been so proud to be 8-1,” she said. “We competed incredibly across the board tonight. There was not a single event that we didn’t make improvements in. We’re seeing things come together.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.