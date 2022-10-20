Nate Weitzer’s high school football picks and games to watch for Week 7

With two weeks left in the MIAA regular season, every result will factor significantly into seeding in the statewide tournament. Many teams are looking to secure their position atop the league standings with key conference games Friday, while others are looking to ensure that they make the playoffs in their respective divisions. There are four games remaining for teams in the Independent School League, with bowl games beyond. The leaders in both the ISL-7 and ISL-9 battle in two intriguing matchups Friday night.

Matt Festa (2) and his Duxbury teammates have their sights on another Patriot League title. Rival Hingham is the obstacle Friday night.

Hingham at Duxbury: The Dragons (5-0, 2-0) have dominated the Patriot League Keenan with 13 straight titles, but the Harbormen (5-1, 2-1) look to stop that streak and beat their archrival for the first time since 2007. Pick: DUXBURY.

Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan: The Crusaders (6-0, 4-0) scored a 26-20 overtime win at St. Mary’s to gain the inside track toward a CCL title, but Feehan (3-3, 3-1) hopes to play spoiler and move into position to share the league crown with a win. Pick: BISHOP FEEHAN.

Wakefield at Watertown: Watertown (5-1, 2-1) absorbed its first loss last week to Stoneham, while Wakefield (6-0, 2-0) stayed undefeated by winning a Middlesex League crossover matchup at Woburn. The Warriors are aiming to secure their position atop the ML Freedom League. Pick: WAKEFIELD.

Amesbury at Lynnfield: Last Friday, Nick Marden led Amesbury (5-0, 4-0) to a huge Cape Ann League win at North Reading and he’ll look to repeat the feat at Lynnfield (4-2, 3-1) in another rivalry tilt. Pick: AMESBURY.

North Attleborough at Taunton: While both of these teams are winless in the challenging Hockomock Kelley-Rex division, Taunton (4-2) is currently sixth in the MIAA Division 1 power rankings and North Attleborough (3-2) sits in fourth position in Division 3. Pick: NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH.

Shawsheen at Northeast: After topping 200 career wins a couple weeks ago, Al Costabile looks to move his Rams (6-0, 3-0) one step closer to their eighth Commonwealth title under his watch. Pick: SHAWSHEEN.

Hopkinton at Westwood: There is a three-way tie atop the Tri-Valley League once again as both Hopkinton (5-1, 2-0) and Westwood (5-1, 2-0) look to keep pace with Holliston (5-1, 2-0) by staying unbeaten in league play. Pick: WESTWOOD.

Billerica at North Andover: The Scarlet Knights (3-3, 1-2) snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant win over Dracut. Billerica (6-0, 2-0) needs to stay perfect in MVC 2 action to keep pace with rival Chelmsford ahead of a Thanksgiving showdown. Pick: BILLERICA.

St. Sebastian’s at Lawrence Academy: These teams are tied atop the ISL-7 standings at 4-0, and both have top tier defenses that are allowing under 10 points per game. Sophomore quarterback Ty Ciongoli and the young Arrows face their toughest test yet up in Groton. Pick: LAWRENCE ACADEMY.

Brooks at Rivers: Last week, Rivers (4-0) won a 38-32 overtime thriller at Belmont Hill to remain undefeated. The leaders of the ISL-9 host Brooks (3-1) in a crucial game for their hopes to win the division. Pick: RIVERS.

Thursday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

DUAL COUNTY — Acton-Boxborough at Waltham, 7.

GREATER BOSTON — Chelsea at Medford, 6.

MAYFLOWER — Tri-County at Blue Hills, 6; Bristol-Plymouth at Southeastern, 7.

MIDDLESEX — Winchester at Reading, 7.

SOUTHEAST — Dartmouth at Bridgewater-Raynham, 6.

SOUTH SHORE — Cohasset at Randolph, 6:30.

TRI-COUNTY — Medway at Bellingham, 7.

CENTRAL MASS.

MID-WACH — Westborough at Groton-Dunstable, 7; Narragansett at Quabbin, 7.

Friday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Braintree at Weymouth, 6; Wellesley at Framingham, 6; Walpole at Needham, 6:30; Natick at Brookline, 7.

BOSTON CITY — East Boston at Latin Academy, 6; O’Bryant at English High, 6; TechBoston at South Boston, 6.

CAPE & ISLANDS — Dennis-Yarmouth at Martha’s Vineyard, 6; Nauset at Sandwich, 6.

CAPE ANN — Amesbury at Lynnfield, 6:30; North Reading at Newburyport, 6:30; Pentucket at Ipswich, 6:30; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 7.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan, 6:30; Archbishop Williams at Bishop Stang, 7.

CATHOLIC CONFERENCE — Catholic Memorial at Malden Catholic, 6; St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at Xaverian, 7.

COMMONWEALTH — Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 6; Nashoba Valley Tech at Minuteman, 6; Shawsheen at Northeast, 6.

DUAL COUNTY — Boston Latin at Newton South, 6:30; Bedford at Concord-Carlisle, 7; Wayland at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7.

GREATER BOSTON — Somerville at Lynn English, 5; Lynn Classical at Revere, 6; Malden at Everett, 6.

HOCKOMOCK — Attleboro at Franklin, 7; Canton at Foxborough, 7; North Attleborough at Taunton, 7; Oliver Ames at Mansfield, 7.

MAYFLOWER — South Shore Voc-Tech at Old Colony, 7.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Billerica at North Andover, 6; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 7; Lawrence at Methuen, 7; Lowell at Andover, 7; Tewksbury at Dracut, 7.

MIDDLESEX — Arlington at Belmont, 6; Melrose at Burlington, 6; Stoneham at Wilmington, 6; Wakefield at Watertown, 7.

NORTHEASTERN — Danvers at Masconomet, 6:30; Winthrop at Salem, 6:30; Beverly at Swampscott, 7; Peabody at Gloucester, 7.

PATRIOT — Whitman-Hanson at Plymouth North, 6; Hanover at Pembroke, 7; Hingham at Duxbury, 7; Marshfield at Silver Lake, 7; Plymouth North at North Quincy, 7.

SOUTH COAST — Bourne at Joseph Case, 6:30; Fairhaven at Seekonk, 6:30; Old Rochester at Somerset Berkley, 6:30.

SOUTH SHORE — East Bridgewater at Norwell, 6:30; Abington at Middleborough, 7; Mashpee at Carver, 7.

TRI-VALLEY — Dedham at Norton, 6; Millis at Dover-Sherborn, 6:30; Ashland at Norwood, 7; Hopkinton at Westwood, 7; Medfield at Holliston, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Atlantis at Cathedral, 6; Upper Cape at Monomoy, 6; Weston at Cambridge, 6; Hull at Sharon, 6:30; Barnstable at Milford, 7; Newton North at Stoughton, 7; Saugus at Rockland, 7; St. John Paul II at Holbrook/Avon, 7; West Bridgewater at Littleton, 7; Westford at Chelmsford, 7.

NEPSAC

ISL — St. Sebastian’s at Lawrence Academy, 6; Brooks at Rivers, 7.

CENTRAL MASS.

COLONIAL — Monty Tech at Worcester Tech, 5:30; Abby Kelley Foster at Bay Path, 7.

INTER-HIGH — Burncoat at Worcester South, 6.

MID-WACH — Algonquin at Marlborough, 7; Fitchburg at Nashoba, 7; Gardner at Murdock, 7; Hudson at North Middlesex, 7; Lunenburg at West Boylston, 7; Oakmont at Maynard/Advanced Math and Science, 7; Shrewsbury at Shepherd Hill, 7; Tyngsborough at Clinton, 7; Wachusett at Leominster, 7.

SWCL — Tantasqua at Grafton, 6; Quaboag at David Prouty, 6:30; Auburn at Northbridge, 7; Oxford at Bartlett, 7; Uxbridge at Millbury, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Assabet at Leicester, 7; Ayer Shirley at Southbridge, 7.

WESTERN MASS.

AA — Minnechaug at Longmeadow, 7; Springfield Central at Holyoke/Dean Tech, 7; Westfield at Chicopee Comprehensive, 7.

INTERCOUNTY — Franklin County Tech at Palmer, 7; Frontier at Belchertown, 7; Hoosac Valley at Lee, 7; Mahar at Greenfield, 7; Ware at Athol, 7; Easthampton at Commerce, 7:30.

SUBURBAN — Pittsfield at Taconic, 5; South Hadley at Putnam, 5; Chicopee at Ludlow, 7; East Longmeadow at Agawam, 7; Wahconah at Northampton, 7; West Springfield at Amherst-Pelham, 7.

TRI-COUNTY — Pathfinder at Monument Mtn., 6.

Saturday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

CAPE & ISLANDS — Falmouth at Nantucket, 3.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — St. Mary’s at Cardinal Spellman, 3.

CATHOLIC CONFERENCE — BC High at St. John’s Prep, 1.

COMMONWEALTH — KIPP Academy at Whittier, 6; Manchester Essex at Lowell Catholic, 7.

MIDDLESEX — Woburn at Lexington, 2.

PATRIOT — Scituate at Quincy, 6.

SOUTH COAST — Greater New Bedford at Apponequet, 6.

NONLEAGUE — Wareham at Cape Cod Tech, 1; St. John Paul II at Blackstone Valley, 2; Essex Tech at Arlington Catholic, 6.

NEPSAC

EVERGREEN — Proctor at Portsmouth Abbey, 3; Pingree at Wilbraham & Monson, 3:30; New Hampton at Dexter Southfield, 6:30.

ISL — Governor’s Academy at Middlesex, 2:30; BB&N at Nobles, 3; Roxbury Latin at Milton Academy, 3; Tabor at St. Mark’s, 3; St. George’s at Groton, 3:15; Thayer at Belmont Hill, 3:30.

NONLEAGUE — Greenwich (Conn.) at Austin Prep, 1; Avon Old Farms at Taft, 3.

CENTRAL MASS.

DUAL VALLEY — St. Bernard’s at Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale, 12; Sutton at Nipmuc, 2.

INTER-HIGH — Worcester North at Doherty, 12.

WESTERN MASS.

TRI-COUNTY — Smith Vocational at Drury, 1.



