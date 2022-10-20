Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is moving better in practice, but is he ready to return to action?

The big question hanging in the air — as it’s been for three weeks now: Is Mac Jones ready for a return to heavy action?

FOXBOROUGH — With “Heavy Action” — the original “Monday Night Football” theme featuring that familiar booming brass intro — piercing the Thursday afternoon air, the Patriots began their on-field preparations for Bears.

New England’s starting quarterback looked better than he has in weeks as his recovery continues from a high ankle sprain suffered on the team’s final offensive play Sept. 25.

Jones did some high stepping through the bags placed on the ground while getting whacked with pads by quarterbacks coach Joe Judge before delivering passes. The drill, which is meant to simulate pocket pressure, allows participants to step up and go side to side while also absorbing contact.

While Jones is clearly way beyond where he was the past two weeks — there was no notable hitch in his gait — it’s important to note that, according to a league source, no decision has yet been made about whether Jones will return for the prime-time matchup against Chicago.

Several of Jones’s teammates noticed the spring in his step and his competitiveness at the full-pads practice.

“It’s always good to have the guys back,’’ said Jakobi Meyers, the Patriots’ leading receiver (24 catches, 321 yards). “Mac is a dog, man. He’s an ultimate competitor. So, just having him out there, the fighting spirit, it comes back very well. Just guys who want to go out there and win. The more guys you’ve got like that on the team, the better it is for you.’’

Rhamondre Stevenson, the club’s leading rusher (87 totes, 448 yards), echoed Meyers’s comments.

“[Mac’s] a competitor before anything, I believe,’’ he said. “He’s a warrior, so I think he’s ready for it.’’

Without seeing full team drills, it’s impossible to gauge where the second-year quarterback is when real pressure is coming at him.

Speaking earlier in the week, Judge shed some light on what coaches need to see to help determine where players are in their rehab.

“I think generally speaking, there are two things you’re concerned with as a coach. And that’s No. 1, can they get hurt at any worse? You never want to put a player in a position to be worse off,’’ he said. “And then, No. 2 would be, can they protect themselves?

“And again, these are things that come up through practice and what you see, and that’s an evaluation you have to make with any player … You have to see where they’re at within their rehab and how they’re moving. But again, I deflect those decisions to people above me, the head coach, and the medical staff.”

If Jones, who was listed as limited Thursday, is unable to return, the Patriots will turn to rookie Bailey Zappe for a third straight start. The rookie has proven to be a proficient game manager, completing 51 of 70 passes for 596 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

Similar to Jones, Zappe has earned the respect of his coaches and teammates. Since taking over for Brian Hoyer early in the loss at Green Bay, Zappe has looked anything but overwhelmed. According to the Pro Football Reference, he’s the first rookie to win his first two starts and record a 100-plus passer rating since Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen in 1957.

“He’s got some moxie, doesn’t he?” said a smiling Matthew Slater in the aftermath of last week’s dismantling of the Browns in Cleveland. “Really proud of what he’s done. You rewind a month ago, nobody’s talking about him being a contributor for our football team.

“But that’s the National Football League. You never know when your moment’s going to come, but your hope is that you’ve prepared enough to take advantage of it and I think the young man is doing just that and we’re very fortunate to be in a position where to have a third quarterback that’s playing the way he’s playing. He’s really been keeping us alive and keeping us competitive.’’

The Patriots had mostly good news on the injury front, with only receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) missing during the window open to reporters. Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder) also wasn’t spotted but was later listed as limited. Also limited were receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe) and defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), both of whom left the win in Cleveland early. In addition, cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle), guard Mike Onwenu (ankle), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) were limited. Damien Harris (hamstring), who missed the Browns game, was a full participant.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.