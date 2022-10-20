RB Christian McCaffrey reportedly dealt to 49ers

Running back Christian McCaffrey has been traded from Carolina to San Francisco, according to ESPN.
McCaffrey, 26, was a first-round pick of the Panthers in 2017. He’s gone on to rush for 3,980 yards and pick up 3,292 receiving yards in his five-plus years in the NFL.
The 49ers are sending the Rams second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for the running back.
