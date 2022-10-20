Red Sox ‘Killer B’ outfield of yore all among Gold Glove finalists

A 10th victory would tie Arenado with Philadelphia Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt for second-most all-time at third, only trailing the 16 of Baltimore’s Brooks Robinson .

Equipment maker Rawlings revealed the finalists at each position for the defensive awards, including a 10th in each league for utility players for the first time this year. That included the St. Louis stalwart, who has won the award in each of his nine major-league seasons. With him as a finalist at third is his replacement in Colorado, Ryan McMahon , and Pittsburgh Ke’Bryan Hayes .

Nolan Arenado will have a crack at winning his 10th consecutive Gold Glove at third base, named one of three National League finalists at the position Friday.

Advertisement

On the American League side, there are Red Sox ties beyond Xander Bogaerts, a finalist for the second time in his career at shortstop. Jackie Bradley Jr., who split his season between Boston and Toronto, will look to add a victory in right field to his one in center from 2018. Minnesota’s Max Kepler and Houston’s Kyle Tucker are the other finalists. Andrew Benintendi is out to repeat his 2021 victory in left field, the injured Yankee tabbed alongside Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan and Brandon Marsh, who was traded midseason by the Angels to Philadelphia.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Completing the trio of former Sox outfielders, Mookie Betts’s run of five straight Gold Gloves in right field ended last season, but he’s again a finalist in the National League, as are Juan Soto and Arizona’s Daulton Varsho.

Also trying to win a repeat Gold Glove are Kansas City center fielder Michael A. Taylor; Texas second baseman Marcus Semien; Oakland catcher Sean Murphy; St. Louis second baseman Tommy Edman (who, like Varsho, is also a finalist in the utility spot); St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (a four-time winner already, he’s joined in the finalists by two-time AL winner Matt Olson of Atlanta); and Atlanta pitcher Max Fried, a winner the last two seasons.

Advertisement

Among other past winners who are finalists in 2022, Toronto’s Matt Chapman is up for his fourth Gold Glove at third base in the last five years, while New York’s Anthony Rizzo is chasing his first AL victory at first base to go with four NL triumphs.

Winners are determined by a combination of manager/coach vote and the SABR Defensive Index, a special formula crafted from several advanced defensive metrics. They’ll be announced on Nov. 1, prior to Game 4 of the World Series.

Padres turn to October ace Joe Musgrove vs. Phillies in Game 3

There was at least one fuddy-duddy in San Diego who did not see the humor in a mural painted this week of the famous San Diego Chicken using his super-sized yellow foot to stomp on the side of the head of the Phillie Phanatic.

Did someone cry fowl because of the mascot-on-mascot crime?

Or was it just superstition that made the makeover necessary because of a belief it’s best not to put the cart before the chicken?

Whatever the reason, the mural outside Tivoli Bar and Grill was quickly gone — yes, a true cover up because no one has fessed up to applying the fresh coat of paint — but the original art is a bit of a metaphor for what’s happening in the National League Championship Series.

The Padres are suddenly putting the hurt on the Phillies.

Yes, the NLCS is only tied 1-1 as it shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday, but the Padres not only roughed up October ace Aaron Nola in an 8-5 victory, they have the decisive edge on the mound in Philly.

Advertisement

San Diego’s Joe Musgrove survived a TSA-worthy pat-down and tossed one-hit ball over seven shutout innings in an NL Wild Card Series win over the Mets and followed up with six solid innings to help beat the Dodgers in the NLCS. The Phillies counter with lefty Ranger Suárez, who walked five in 3⅓ innings in his Game 2 NLDS start at Atlanta.

Musgrove (1-0, 1.38 postseason) is ready for the moment.

His story at times almost seems like a work of fiction for those who followed the 29-year-old big righthander’s career. The El Cajon, Calif., native grew up rooting for the Padres and former ace Jake Peavy. Musgrove threw the Padres’ first no-hitter — in the team’s 8,206th regular-season game — in just his second start with the team last year. He pitched in his first All-Star Game this year and then signed a $100 million, five-year contract that starts next season. Oh, then comes the part where the hometown-ish boy helped the Padres clinch an NL wild-card spot.

Neither Melvin nor Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Game 4 starters for Saturday. Thomson, though, said there was “no chance” Game 1 winner Zack Wheeler starts on short rest. The series also faces the quirk of no off day between a potential Game 5 Sunday in Philadelphia and Game 6 Monday in San Diego, the travel say a casualty of the lockout.

Advertisement

The Phillies are 2-0 at home this postseason and outscored Atlanta, 17-4, in two home Division Series games.