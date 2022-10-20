Ilia Malinin is a rising star to watch at Skate America, but don’t expect to see his quadruple axel

“As of right now, we’re not really so sure what to do with it,” said Malinin. “For now, it’s more practice than about actually trying to put it in the program for value. In future years, when the base value is higher, it’ll be a lot more reasonable to put it in.”

The 17-year-old American landed the sport’s first quadruple axel at the US International Classic in September, but he most likely will shelve it as the Grand Prix season begins this week at Skate America, being held at Norwood’s Skating Club of Boston.

Ilia Malinin just took figure skating to new heights. Now, he has to come back to earth.

Malinin’s technical prowess is undeniable. His four-quad performance won him the silver medal at January’s national championships, but his lack of senior-level international experience kept him off the Olympic team. He finished ninth at his first senior World Championships in March.

Malinin’s quad axel is a sight to behold, as he launches forward and spins 4½ revolutions before landing backward on one skate. Its success depends on perfect timing, a good takeoff edge, and speed in rotation.

The teenager has it all, and he has moved the sport closer than ever to a quintuple jump, something that previously seemed unfathomable. But until the International Skating Union raises the jump’s points value, Malinin isn’t sure the risk is worth it.

“My goals are to hopefully skate as well as possible at every competition to stay clean and consistent in order to make the Grand Prix Final,” said Malinin.

With six-time national champion Nathan Chen and 2022 world bronze medalist Vincent Zhou focusing on college, Malinin stands alone as the US’ best hope in men’s figure skating leading up to the 2026 Olympics. He is the favorite at Skate America, even if the quad axel may not make an appearance.

Skate America is Malinin’s first Senior Grand Prix event, and the first of a new Olympic cycle. He will face his biggest challenge from South Korea’s Junhwan Cha, this year’s Four Continents Champion and fifth-place finisher at February’s Olympics. Four-time Italian champion Daniel Grassl, who recently relocated to Boston to train at the Skating Club of Boston, is also a medal threat.

Japan, figure skating’s most powerful country since Russia was banned from competition because of the invasion of Ukraine, is sending three strong skaters, including fan favorite Koshiro Shimada.

Japan is also sending defending women’s world champion Kaori Sakamoto to Skate America, and she is the overwhelming favorite. The Olympic bronze medalist is in a season of reinvention. Instead of using choreographer Benoit Richaud, who creates programs for many of the world’s best, she went with an American, Rohene Ward, for her Janet Jackson short program, and a Canadian, Marie-France Dubreuil for her long.

Sakamoto already stood out for her speed across the ice, but now her programs stand out for their distinctively different content.

South Korea is also sending three women, with Haein Lee and Yeonjeong Park medal contenders. Poland’s Ekaterina Kurakova, a spunky skater who came into her own last season, is also worth watching.

The US women’s contingent is led by Isabeau Levito, third at US Championships in January and champion of the recent Ondrej Nepela Trophy. While her speed needs improvement, her style and jumps are beautiful. With all three women from the US Olympic team out of competition, Levito is expected to be the best in the US this season.

Gracie Gold is also part of the US contingent. The Newton native, who won two US Championships and finished fourth at the 2014 Olympics, was one of the stars of the 2016 World Championships at TD Garden. After taking time away for mental health treatment, Gold has been on the comeback trail. Her summer programs were her best in years, and many are eager to see how she fares this weekend.

Gracie Gold competed at the World Championships at TD Garden in 2016. John Tlumacki

The reigning pairs world champions, Americans Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, make their season debut in Norwood.

The most intriguing story of the entire competition is also in the pairs event, as Canada’s Deanna Stellato-Dudek, 39, competes with partner Maxime Deschamps. Stellato-Dudek retired from the sport as a teenager in 2001 because of injury, returned 16 years later, switched to pairs, and is now part of the top pairs team in Canada.

In ice dance, Skate America marks the unveiling of the eagerly awaited programs from three-time Olympians and three-time national champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates. The favorites for this year’s world title gave hints in a recent interview, saying that their free dance is based on their own love story and uses music from a Montreal artist.

Skate America 2022 info

Where: The Skating Club of Boston (Norwood, Mass.)

When: Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23

Skate America 2022 TV schedule

All of the events can be streamed on Peacock. Here is the TV schedule:

Friday

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Pairs, men’s short program, USA Network

Saturday

3-6 p.m.: Rhythm dance, women’s short program, NBC

8-11 p.m.: Pairs, men’s free skate, USA Network

Sunday

2-5 p.m.: Free dance, women’s free skate, E!

