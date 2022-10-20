There’s a shortage of on-field officials for high school football, and the MIAA is scrambling to deal with it

The reasons are many: pandemic-related early retirement by older officials, not enough young officials, later start times that prevent two-a-day games, and officials unwilling to endure increasing harassment from spectators.

A shortage of on-field officials has forced the MIAA and leagues to schedule some games this fall on Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons and nights to ensure coverage.

So much for the allure, romance, and charm of “Friday Night Lights” high school football in Massachusetts.

The effect is felt on the field, in the stands, at schools, and at home.

“The very fact that we’re talking about it means that it’s bad enough,” said Jim Quatromoni, athletic director at Hingham High School. “I think the impact is more the opportunity lost and that ‘Friday Night Lights’ experience in your school community. People and students who got that experience, it’s hard to complain, but if you’re denied it, you don’t necessarily know what you’ve been denied.”

According to the MIAA, the number of on-field football officials dropped 16 percent, from 867 to 729, between fall 2018 and this past June.

That decrease is actually less than the overall drop of 23 percent in all high school sports officials across the state. Other sports experiencing a shortage of game officials this fall include soccer and field hockey.

The statewide drop is echoed nationwide, with the National Federation of State High School Associations estimating that some 19,500 football officials left their jobs soon after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, though the numbers are starting to rebound. An NFHS survey found a 6 percent increase among all officials from last year among 28 of 36 state associations that responded to the survey.

Still, there are not enough in Massachusetts.

Richard Pearson, associate executive director of the MIAA, points to spectator behavior as being as big a contributor as anything.

“No question, absolutely, it’s gotten worse, in my opinion,” said Pearson. “These officials are well-trained and doing their very best to manage a live event that’s happening at a very fast pace, doing their very best to do the best things for our kids, and in doing their very best, they’re being yelled at and screamed at.”

The “#benchbadbehavior” hashtag effort is part of a nationwide effort promulgated by NFHS to raise awareness of the issue. Attendees at an NFHS consortium this year “identified the boorish behavior of fans — and others — as the most common and visible issue affecting the recruitment and retention of officials,” according to an NFHS press release.

To Tom Azevedo, the reasons spread beyond the stands.

Azevedo is the state football rules interpreter for the MIAA and works closely with officials, dealing with their training as well as filling vacancies.

Older officials who did not have football games to work in the fall of 2020 found reasons to stay away when the pandemic eased. Younger referees were not at the ready to replace them.

The older referees, said Azevedo, “were home with their wives on Friday night, and they found other things to do. Plus, the wives found it was nice to be home with their husband. It’s certainly a family decision.”

Azevedo thinks the uptick in bad behavior in the stands trickles down from society at large.

“We all hear complaints from fans about referees at the NFL level, and that carries down to us,” he said. “A lot of fans don’t understand the rule differences, and that the rules they see on Sunday or on a Saturday watching college football are totally different than what you see on a Friday night.”

And if those games are played on Thursday or Saturday, the reactions are the same.

With fan behavior not expected to revert to more civility in the immediate future, Azevedo is trying to steel his charges.

“I try to tell the younger officials, ‘Don’t worry about that — if you get tied up or overly concerned about what somebody’s saying on the sidelines, then you shouldn’t be working football,’ ” said Azevedo. “You’ve got to let that go.”

Stephen Fogarty, the AD at Melrose High School, referred to a combination of factors that don’t help teams maintain a grip on Friday night football.

“With the late-start initiatives that a lot of schools are going through, the start times of those sub-varsity games have been kicked back a little bit,” said Fogarty, “so that makes the scheduling more of a challenge, coupled with the aging population of officials, it’s just a recipe that makes it a lot tougher to get people involved.

“It’s a perfect storm, right? I mean, you have schools that get out later, which changes the start times, and you have schools that are starting games earlier in the evening, which limits your pool.

“Fan behavior could well be part of it. I think there’s a lot of things that go into this, there’s not any one answer. Look, everywhere you go, you go to any store, you go to any restaurant, and ‘help wanted’ signs are everywhere.”

The Waltham High School football team has played on a Thursday night this season.

“We had a game [vs. Newton South] at Bentley and we had a great crowd, it was a great night for football,” said Waltham AD Steve LaForest. “I don’t think it was really that much different than a Friday night, but I have heard from some ADs that the amount of people at games has been off on Thursdays vs. Fridays.”

Playing high school football on Thursdays and Saturdays may sound unusual, but in the grand scheme of what has occurred in the last couple of years, perhaps it’s just one more pandemic-influenced change.

“I just think it’s everything,” said Quatromoni. “I think we need to do better trying to recruit and encourage young people to get into this, and I think we need to really pay attention to the general set of expectations on how we treat game officials and what that should look like.

“And I hope every day that goes by that COVID is less of an issue in our world. But it’s still there, you know, and it’s still creating disruptions and distractions in people’s lives, unfortunately.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.